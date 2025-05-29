BTS bring their signature Kpop flavor to new global cooking game

Kpop legends BTS have once again teamed up with developer Grampus to unveil BTS Cooking On STOVE, a direct follow-up to their wildly successful original game. It looks to be a refined, dare we say gourmet, version of the first game, with the same adorable TinyTAN characters guiding us through the kitchens of the world.

Whether you're cooking up bibimbap in Seoul or searing a prime steak in New York City, BTS Cooking On STOVE is here to take your culinary skills global and help you run your Michelin-ready restaurant. We love a good cozy game, and we love a good cooking game, so BTS' menu is already sounding delightfully tasty. We're looking forward to kicking back and cooking up a storm with the help of TinyTAN, and who doesn't want Jungkook and J-Hope as their sous chefs?

Developer Grampus has teamed up with Smilegate Megaport to co-publish the new mobile game, and this means that BTS Cooking On STOVE is available through a global release from day one. It's also integrated with Smilegate's STOVE platform – hence the name – which allows you to manage your account and engage with the wider community. And we all know collaboration is key in the kitchen.

Kim Ji-in, the CEO for developer Grampus, said that "BTS Cooking On STOVE enhances the gameplay and charm of the previous title while improving usability to deliver a more user-friendly and polished experience. We look forward to communicating more actively with fans and players via the STOVE platform community." Pretty awesome, considering we'll likely be able to hang with the devs and ask any burning questions. They might not know what RM's favorite dish to cook is, but still.

You can play BTS Cooking On STOVE via Google Play right now, and if you're after some more delicious treats, we have lots of freebies from more of the best mobile games, including Grow A Garden codes, Anime Saga codes, and Dead Spells codes. Or, if gacha games are more your thing, we have lots of new Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes for you, too.