BTS bring their signature Kpop flavor to new global cooking game

Kpop giants BTS have cooked up an exciting sequel to their cozy cooking tycoon game, and we can’t wait to get our foodie on with TinyTAN.

screenshot from bts cooking on trailer featuring all members of BTS as their adorable chibi counterparts, TinyTAN as they help a character in the kitchen
Verna Colosi

Published:

BTS Cooking On 

Kpop legends BTS have once again teamed up with developer Grampus to unveil BTS Cooking On STOVE, a direct follow-up to their wildly successful original game. It looks to be a refined, dare we say gourmet, version of the first game, with the same adorable TinyTAN characters guiding us through the kitchens of the world.

Whether you're cooking up bibimbap in Seoul or searing a prime steak in New York City, BTS Cooking On STOVE is here to take your culinary skills global and help you run your Michelin-ready restaurant. We love a good cozy game, and we love a good cooking game, so BTS' menu is already sounding delightfully tasty. We're looking forward to kicking back and cooking up a storm with the help of TinyTAN, and who doesn't want Jungkook and J-Hope as their sous chefs?

Developer Grampus has teamed up with Smilegate Megaport to co-publish the new mobile game, and this means that BTS Cooking On STOVE is available through a global release from day one. It's also integrated with Smilegate's STOVE platform – hence the name – which allows you to manage your account and engage with the wider community. And we all know collaboration is key in the kitchen.

Kim Ji-in, the CEO for developer Grampus, said that "BTS Cooking On STOVE enhances the gameplay and charm of the previous title while improving usability to deliver a more user-friendly and polished experience. We look forward to communicating more actively with fans and players via the STOVE platform community." Pretty awesome, considering we'll likely be able to hang with the devs and ask any burning questions. They might not know what RM's favorite dish to cook is, but still.



Verna is a published fantasy author, with experience writing and editing in the gaming journalism world. She joined Pocket Tactics in April 2024, after spending a year as Content Manager for Gfinity and Stealth Optional. She’s a sucker for anything with a massive open world but when she’s not lobbing fireballs first and asking questions later in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s busy dealing (and taking) damage as Blade in Honkai Star Rail. She’s currently working on her first solo novel and when writer’s block takes its toll, she’s wandering around in Genshin Impact on her iPhone, collecting anything that isn’t nailed down. She also wholeheartedly believes that pineapple should never be on a pizza. Ever.