Build A Blue Lock Squad codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Build A Blue Lock Squad codes for free rerolls and refreshes to help you find elusives.

Build A Blue Lock Squad codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a PT shirt standing in the Blue Lock training centre
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Use our Build A Blue Lock Squad codes to gather your fantasy anime soccer team and earn money while doing it. We all love making the big number go up, and we have to do something while we wait for the next season of Blue Lock to air. Roll players from the best teams in the series and recruit them for your lineup to show off your scouting prowess.

We look for new Build A Blue Lock Squad codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you're running low on rerolls and refreshes, and RNG isn't on your side.

Here are all the new Build A Blue Lock Squad codes:

  • ELUSIVE - ten rerolls and five refreshes
  • OneThousandCCU - five rerolls and five refreshes
  • OneThousandMembers - ten rerolls and five refreshes

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Build A Blue Lock Squad codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Build A Blue Lock Squad codes?

Redeeming Build A Blue Lock Squad codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Join the game's Roblox group, The LockerRoom
  • Open Build A Blue Lock Squad in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Build A Blue Lock Squad codes?

Build A Blue Lock Squad codes are special passwords that unlock boosts in-game. These boosts are most commonly rerolls and refreshes for your squad to help you recruit the rarest players. The developer tends to drop new codes alongside game updates, so they're pretty frequent, but hard to predict.

Build A Blue Lock Squad codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Build A Blue Lock Squad Discord server?

Yes, there is a Build A Blue Lock Squad Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Build A Blue Lock Squad codes?

The best way to get more Build A Blue Lock Squad codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Instead of wasting your time trawling the internet for freebies, you can rely on us to keep this guide up to date with the latest codes. If you do get a spare moment, you can check the game's Discord server or Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • DUELS
  • FourtyThousandVisits
  • FiveHundredMembers
  • FirstPatch

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Build A Blue Lock Squad codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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