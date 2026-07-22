Build A Blue Lock Squad codes July 2026

Use our Build A Blue Lock Squad codes to gather your fantasy anime soccer team and earn money while doing it. We all love making the big number go up, and we have to do something while we wait for the next season of Blue Lock to air. Roll players from the best teams in the series and recruit them for your lineup to show off your scouting prowess.

We look for new Build A Blue Lock Squad codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you're running low on rerolls and refreshes, and RNG isn't on your side.

Here are all the new Build A Blue Lock Squad codes:

ELUSIVE - ten rerolls and five refreshes

- ten rerolls and five refreshes OneThousandCCU - five rerolls and five refreshes

- five rerolls and five refreshes OneThousandMembers - ten rerolls and five refreshes

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Build A Blue Lock Squad codes?

Redeeming Build A Blue Lock Squad codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Join the game's Roblox group, The LockerRoom

Open Build A Blue Lock Squad in Roblox

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Build A Blue Lock Squad codes?

Build A Blue Lock Squad codes are special passwords that unlock boosts in-game. These boosts are most commonly rerolls and refreshes for your squad to help you recruit the rarest players. The developer tends to drop new codes alongside game updates, so they're pretty frequent, but hard to predict.

Is there a Build A Blue Lock Squad Discord server?

Yes, there is a Build A Blue Lock Squad Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Build A Blue Lock Squad codes?

The best way to get more Build A Blue Lock Squad codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Instead of wasting your time trawling the internet for freebies, you can rely on us to keep this guide up to date with the latest codes. If you do get a spare moment, you can check the game's Discord server or Roblox group.

Expired codes:

DUELS

FourtyThousandVisits

FiveHundredMembers

FirstPatch

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Build A Blue Lock Squad codes.