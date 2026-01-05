Build a Bot and Fight codes January 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Build a Bot and Fight codes to grab free boosters that help you max out your bot battle rewards.

Constructing a tank with enviable weapons and sturdy materials takes a lot of cash, which is where these Build a Bot and Fight codes come in. Boost your PVP rewards, earn cash, and even grab some free blocks and weapons with these handy codes and our help.

Here are all the new Build a Bot and Fight codes:

  • NYE2025 - five boosters and a firework launcher (new!)
  • XMAS25 - three boosters and ten tier four glass blocks
  • FREEBOOSTS - three boosters
  • RELEASE - 200 cash
  • BUILDABOT - starter bonus

How do I redeem Build a Bot and Fight codes?

Redeeming codes in Build a Bot and Fight is pretty simple, and the tutorial even shows you how! All you have to do is:

  • Open Build a Bot and Fight in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Open the store and scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Build a Bot and Fight codes?

Build a Bot and Fight codes are exclusive passwords that the developer, daireb, gives out to players. These are really handy for progressing in the game, mostly awarding boosters that multiply your rewards at the end of each match.

Is there a Build a Bot and Fight Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Build a Bot and Fight Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view sneak peeks, take part in giveaways, and send in your suggestions for updates.

How do I get more Build a Bot and Fight codes?

The best way to get more Build a Bot and Fight codes is to bookmark this page and visit often. We keep this page fresh with the latest codes, so it's the easiest place to find everything you need to upgrade your bot. If you feel like doing some hunting for yourself, you can check out the game's Discord, Roblox group, and the developer's X page.

