Build a Bot and Fight codes January 2026

Constructing a tank with enviable weapons and sturdy materials takes a lot of cash, which is where these Build a Bot and Fight codes come in. Boost your PVP rewards, earn cash, and even grab some free blocks and weapons with these handy codes and our help.

We check for new Build a Bot and Fight codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest updates.

Here are all the new Build a Bot and Fight codes:

NYE2025 - five boosters and a firework launcher (new!)

XMAS25 - three boosters and ten tier four glass blocks

FREEBOOSTS - three boosters

RELEASE - 200 cash

BUILDABOT - starter bonus

For even more freebies, check out our master list of Roblox codes next to unlock awesome boosts across the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Build a Bot and Fight codes?

Redeeming codes in Build a Bot and Fight is pretty simple, and the tutorial even shows you how! All you have to do is:

Open Build a Bot and Fight in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Open the store and scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Build a Bot and Fight codes?

Build a Bot and Fight codes are exclusive passwords that the developer, daireb, gives out to players. These are really handy for progressing in the game, mostly awarding boosters that multiply your rewards at the end of each match.

Is there a Build a Bot and Fight Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Build a Bot and Fight Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view sneak peeks, take part in giveaways, and send in your suggestions for updates.

How do I get more Build a Bot and Fight codes?

The best way to get more Build a Bot and Fight codes is to bookmark this page and visit often. We keep this page fresh with the latest codes, so it's the easiest place to find everything you need to upgrade your bot. If you feel like doing some hunting for yourself, you can check out the game's Discord, Roblox group, and the developer's X page.