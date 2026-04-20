Build a Farm Factory codes April 2026

Head over to the ranch and redeem free gifts with our Build a Farm Factory codes, whether you need new animals or extra rewards for your harvest.

Build a Farm Factory codes: An image of a male Roblox character looking out across a farm field.
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Grab a water can, pick up a trowel, and plant some seeds. This field isn't going to harvest itself, after all. With the latest Build a Farm Factory codes, you don't have to wait ages for your crops to start growing. These rewards are here to give you a helping hand, whether you're a seasoned farmer or getting your fingers green for the first time.

You can expect to claim some handy rewards, but bees are the main gift to snap up right now. So, don't go anywhere, stick around, and see what you can grab.

Here are all the new Build a Farm Factory codes:

  • BUZZBUZZ - one nature bee

Beyond selling your fruit in Build a Farm Factory, you can claim plenty of other Roblox codes for the latest Roblox games.

Build a Farm Factory codes: An image of the code redemption box.

How do I redeem Build a Farm Factory codes?

Redeeming codes in Build a Farm Factory is very easy, but if you need a quick refresher, don't worry. Just follow these instructions to get your goodies.

  • Launch Build a Farm Factory in Roblox
  • Tap the 'settings' button
  • Go to 'codes' and input your reward
  • Redeem your gifts!

How can I get more Build a Farm Factory codes?

There is an easy way to get more Build a Farm Factory codes: bookmark this page and check back in with us soon. When the developer, Silly Farming Co., adds new rewards to the game, you'll find them here. However, if you want to search for them yourself, you can typically find them in the game's Discord server.

Build a Farm Factory codes: An image of the Argent Discord server.

Is there a Build a Farm Factory Discord server?

Yes, there is a Build a Farm Factory Discord server you can join. If you want to know which fruits are the best, share your tips, or find other Roblox players, you can do it all here.

Why are my Build a Farm Factory codes not working?

To make sure your Build a Farm Factory codes are working, copy and paste them directly from this list. If that doesn't work, they may have expired. We'll always post expired rewards below.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Build a Farm Factory codes. We'll see you again soon, so don't forget to bookmark this list.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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