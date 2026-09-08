Build a Golem codes September 2026

Golems. You've got to build them. Luckily, if you use these Build a Golem codes, you can get extra cash, timeskips, and even some crates featuring fun freebies to help you out. From there, you simply need to head over to the part purchasing section and get some bits to make yourself a brand new golem.

These golems break down piles of stones and ore for you, which then makes crates, which you sell for more money. And what do you do with that money? Well, you buy more golem parts, of course.

Here are all the new Build a Golem codes:

1MVISITS - one gold crate, a five-minute timeskip, and two cash potions

- one gold crate, a five-minute timeskip, and two cash potions DELAY - 15-minute timeskip

- 15-minute timeskip THANKS - 15-minute timeskip

If you're looking for more Roblox codes, we keep up-to-date lists for all the best Roblox games and publish new guides packed with codes almost every day.

How do I redeem Build a Golem codes?

Below, you can find out how to redeem the codes in Build a Golem:

Open up Build a Golem in Roblox

Choose the settings menu located in the top left

Type or paste your code in the box

Hit 'Claim!'

Enjoy your free stuff!

What are Build a Golem codes?

The codes in this guide come from the game's developer, meowzers. They tend to go live in the associated Discord, but we keep our eyes peeled for them and update this guide ASAP. The codes are only for use in Build a Golem and provide you with free boosts and items to help you get ahead in the game and create even more helpful golems.

Is there a Build a Golem Discord?

As mentioned, you can join the Build a Golem Discord by using this link to see all updates to the game as they release. There are sections of the server for chatting with players, contacting the game's makers, and finding any information you may need.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

Keep checking back here for more Build a Golem codes to use in the game.