Build a Military Base codes March 2026

If there's one thing that'll speed up your base-building, it's Build a Military Base codes. It can be hard trying to expand your empire and defend your own base at the same time, so we're not going to shame you for looking for a little extra help - particularly as this help is completely free to use.

Codes can provide new buildings for you, including factories and warehouses, and may provide currency in the future.

Here are all the new Build a Military Base codes:

LOGI - a logistics warehouse

How do I redeem my Build a Military Base codes?

Redeeming Build a Military Base codes couldn't be easier, thankfully. Just follow these steps:

Launch Build a Military Base in Roblox

Hit the settings cog

Type your code in the box at the bottom of the menu and hit your enter key

If you're successful, the game will let you know what you redeemed

If your codes aren't working, make sure you input them exactly as you see them above, with the correct capitalization and, if copying and pasting, no accidental space added before or after. Once you've eliminated all possible errors, then the only other reason that a code may be failing is that it has expired. Don't worry, though, as we keep our lists up-to-date and will be back with the latest for you very soon.

How do I get more Build a Military Base codes?

The developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for codes, so it's hard to tell exactly when new ones will come out. However, you can stay informed on the latest codes via one of two ways.

Our suggestion is that you leave them up to us, as we check regularly for new ones, and looking for them yourself can be a slog. Simply bookmark this page and check back soon. Alternatively, you can check the game's description or scour the Phantomline community group for the latest codes, as the developer does post them there.

Is there a Build a Military Base Discord server?

At this moment in time, there isn't a Build a Military Base Discord server. There's a chance that the developer will create one, but for now, you'll have to rely on Roblox's in-house communication functions to chat with other players or get updates about the game from the dev. We'll let you know as soon as there's news on this front.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

That's all for Build a Military Base codes, but come back again soon for more!