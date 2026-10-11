Build a Phone Empire codes October 2026

Get a head start on your tech empire with new Roblox Build a Phone Empire codes, as you redeem free cash and RP to fund your next big launch.

Build a Phone Empire codes: An image of a roblox character in a phone company lab.
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Starting a phone company from a garage sounds simple enough, until you realize just how much it costs to build your first big hit. Luckily, Build a Phone Empire codes can give you cash and research points (RP), helping you design better devices and grow your business without waiting around for every sale.

You'll need cash to buy parts, improve your office, and market your latest creation. RP is just as important, letting you research new technology and expand your product range. Let's get your business off the ground.

Here are all the new Build a Phone Empire codes:

  • CEO - 23k cash and 30 RP (new!)
  • WELCOME - 38k cash and 60 RP
  • LAPTOPS - 75k cash and 90 RP

Need a change of pace? Check out our guides to the latest Roblox games and Roblox codes.

Build a Phone Empire codes: An image of a redeem code box.

How do I redeem Build a Phone Empire codes?

Redeeming your Build a Phone Empire codes is straightforward. Just follow these steps to claim your rewards:

  • Launch Build a Phone Empire on Roblox
  • Open the 'store' menu
  • Select the 'codes' tab
  • Enter an active code
  • Redeem your gifts

What is Build a Phone Empire in Roblox?

Build a Phone Empire is a Roblox tycoon game from Devtech Studios. You start in a garage and work toward building a successful tech company, like Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. You can design your own phones by choosing features like screen size, cameras, colors, and logos, then invest in parts and upgrade your office.

What are Build a Phone Empire codes?

Build a Phone Empire codes are gifts that Devtech Studios releases. They give you cash and research points, two resources you'll need to develop new devices and expand your business. Cash pays for parts and upgrades, while research points unlock further research and products.

How can I get more Build a Phone Empire codes?

The easiest way to find more Build a Phone Empire codes is to bookmark this guide and check back regularly. We'll update our list when the developers release new rewards. Joining the Devtec Studios Roblox group is another way to connect with the developers' community.

Build a Phone Empire codes: An image of the Devtech Studios Discord server.

Is there a Build a Phone Empire Discord server?

Yes, Build a Phone Empire has an official Discord server. You can join the Build a Phone Empire Discord here to keep up with announcements and game updates. It's a useful place to check for the latest rewards, so keep an eye on the server for future freebies.

Why aren't my Build a Phone Empire codes working?

If your Build a Phone Empire codes aren't working, check that you've entered each one exactly as it appears in our list. Copy and paste the code to avoid typos. If the code still doesn't work, it may have expired or already been redeemed.

Bookmark this page and check back for more Build a Phone Empire codes.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.