Build A Soccer Squad codes July 2026

Use these free Build A Soccer Squad codes to redeem rerolls so you can fill up your squad with new and old talent from around the world.

Build a Soccer Squad codes - Roblox figure in an Argentina jersey kicks the ball
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Whether it's the World Cup or not, soccer fever has gotten to us all, and Build A Soccer Squad codes can help you excel as you look to build your fantasy team. While it's a little bit random who you get, this game is still fun because of its simplicity - you just need some players and a dream to start scoring points.

Codes net you currency, including rerolls and refreshes - because while you might have rolled Messi, you might want to get him in his prime. We don't blame you; he's a legend.

Here are the new Build A Soccer Squad codes:

  • DOUBLE - 20 rerolls and 20 refreshes (new!)

To get equally lucky in all your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of all the Roblox codes we could find - world domination starts right here.

How do I redeem my Build A Soccer Squad codes?

We're happy to say that it couldn't be easier to redeem Build A Soccer Squad codes. If you're lost, we've got you, though - just follow these steps:

  • Launch Build A Soccer Squad in Roblox
  • Click 'codes' on the bottom-right of the screen
  • Put in your code and press 'enter'
  • Find out what freebies you got!

Build a Soccer Squad code redemption screen

How do I get more Build A Soccer Squad codes?

At the moment, there is only one way to get more codes: wait for new ones to drop. We don't know when new codes will come out, but we can say that you'll be the first to know about them if they do, as long as you bookmark this page and check back regularly. We've got the drop on the latest freebies and always keep our list up-to-date.

Is there a Build A Soccer Squad Discord server?

Right now, there isn't. Instead, you could join the Bloxheed community group, though, as the developer is likely to post announcements and game news here. We'll let you know if a Discord server emerges from the depths.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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