Build A Soccer Squad codes July 2026

Whether it's the World Cup or not, soccer fever has gotten to us all, and Build A Soccer Squad codes can help you excel as you look to build your fantasy team. While it's a little bit random who you get, this game is still fun because of its simplicity - you just need some players and a dream to start scoring points.

Codes net you currency, including rerolls and refreshes - because while you might have rolled Messi, you might want to get him in his prime. We don't blame you; he's a legend.

Here are the new Build A Soccer Squad codes:

DOUBLE - 20 rerolls and 20 refreshes (new!)

To get equally lucky in all your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of all the Roblox codes we could find - world domination starts right here.

How do I redeem my Build A Soccer Squad codes?

We're happy to say that it couldn't be easier to redeem Build A Soccer Squad codes. If you're lost, we've got you, though - just follow these steps:

Launch Build A Soccer Squad in Roblox

Click 'codes' on the bottom-right of the screen

Put in your code and press 'enter'

Find out what freebies you got!

How do I get more Build A Soccer Squad codes?

At the moment, there is only one way to get more codes: wait for new ones to drop. We don't know when new codes will come out, but we can say that you'll be the first to know about them if they do, as long as you bookmark this page and check back regularly. We've got the drop on the latest freebies and always keep our list up-to-date.

Is there a Build A Soccer Squad Discord server?

Right now, there isn't. Instead, you could join the Bloxheed community group, though, as the developer is likely to post announcements and game news here. We'll let you know if a Discord server emerges from the depths.