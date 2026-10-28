Build a Striker codes October 2026

If you've ever felt like your left leg doesn't quite cut it, or your torso could use some work, then these Build a Striker codes can help you swap bits and pieces out and create the best build out there. Then, take to the field and score goal after goal.

It costs rerolls to try for a new piece, but that's fine - the codes we've found grant you exactly that.

Here are all the new Build a Striker codes:

CRYSTAL - one shiny crystal

- one shiny crystal CHEMISTRY - 25 team rerolls and 25 player rerolls

- 25 team rerolls and 25 player rerolls DESTROYED - 15 team rerolls and 15 player rerolls

- 15 team rerolls and 15 player rerolls FLOW - 25k yen

- 25k yen AWAKENED - 25 team rerolls and 25 player rerolls

- 25 team rerolls and 25 player rerolls BALLTAG - 15 team rerolls and 15 player rerolls

- 15 team rerolls and 15 player rerolls RELEASE - 15 team rerolls and 15 player rerolls

- 15 team rerolls and 15 player rerolls STRIKER - ten player rerolls

- ten player rerolls EGOIST - ten team rerolls

- ten team rerolls QUEUES - ten team rerolls and ten player rerolls

For even more Roblox codes you can use in the best Roblox games out there, make sure to check out our guides.

How do I redeem Build a Striker codes?

To redeem the codes above in Build a Striker, make sure to follow these steps:

Before you head into Build A Striker, make sure to join the group and like the game

Then, launch the game in Roblox

Open the settings menu

Copy and paste or type a code into the box and hit redeem

Enjoy your free rerolls!

What are Build a Striker codes?

The codes you see above are for use in Build a Striker, and they grant you specific rewards that pertain to the game's system. They come from the developer, Wild Card, and tend to go live in the Discord server. We search for them, test them out, and add them to the guide above - so you don't need to do the legwork.

Is there a Build a Striker Discord?

If you do want to get more involved in Build a Striker, you can join the official Discord Server using this link. There are different channels for game updates, voice chats, and more, so no matter what you're after, you should find it.