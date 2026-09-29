Build an Ant Empire codes September 2026

Use these Build an Ant Empire codes to get a head start in your ant-based adventures. Get extra cash, buy more ants, and then earn even more money from selling the food that they collect.

The codes for this game provide you with boosts like extra cash, so you can afford ants of the divine, OP, and legendary rarities. You just know they'll be super fast and efficient as part of your empire.

Here are all the new Build an Ant Empire codes:

Wnus13 - 15 mins of cash

Make sure you keep up to date with our list of the best Roblox games and our new Roblox code guides, so you don't miss out on any free goodies.

How do I redeem Build an Ant Empire codes?

Redeem codes in Build an Ant Empire by following these steps:

Launch Build an Ant Empire in Roblox

Complete the very short tutorial

Click the cogwheel in the top-right corner

Hit settings

In the codes box, paste or type a code one at a time

Enjoy plenty of free rewards!

What are Build an Ant Empire codes?

The codes in this guide are specifically for use in Build an Ant Empire and come right from the game's creator, Insect Kingdom Studio. They do expire after a while, so keep an eye on our list to see which new ones appear, and use them as soon as you can.

Is there a Build an Ant Empire Discord?

Good news, ant fiends: you can join a Build an Ant Empire Discord server and discuss your growing colonies with other players. There are also channels to log any issues you may have and to see updates coming to the game.

Expired codes:

Nuwnxx2

Xn287hx

There you are, all the latest codes for Build an Ant Empire.