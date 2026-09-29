Build an Ant Empire codes September 2026

Get the new Build an Ant Empire codes to redeem in the Roblox game here for free rewards.

build an ant empire codes - a character in the game wearing a Twilight sweater
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Use these Build an Ant Empire codes to get a head start in your ant-based adventures. Get extra cash, buy more ants, and then earn even more money from selling the food that they collect.

The codes for this game provide you with boosts like extra cash, so you can afford ants of the divine, OP, and legendary rarities. You just know they'll be super fast and efficient as part of your empire.

Here are all the new Build an Ant Empire codes:

  • Wnus13 - 15 mins of cash

Make sure you keep up to date with our list of the best Roblox games and our new Roblox code guides, so you don't miss out on any free goodies.

how to redeem build an ant empire codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Build an Ant Empire codes?

Redeem codes in Build an Ant Empire by following these steps:

  • Launch Build an Ant Empire in Roblox
  • Complete the very short tutorial
  • Click the cogwheel in the top-right corner
  • Hit settings
  • In the codes box, paste or type a code one at a time
  • Enjoy plenty of free rewards!

What are Build an Ant Empire codes?

The codes in this guide are specifically for use in Build an Ant Empire and come right from the game's creator, Insect Kingdom Studio. They do expire after a while, so keep an eye on our list to see which new ones appear, and use them as soon as you can.

Is there a Build an Ant Empire Discord?

Good news, ant fiends: you can join a Build an Ant Empire Discord server and discuss your growing colonies with other players. There are also channels to log any issues you may have and to see updates coming to the game.

Expired codes:

  • Nuwnxx2
  • Xn287hx

There you are, all the latest codes for Build an Ant Empire.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.