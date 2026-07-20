Build an ASMR Tower codes July 2026

If you're going to build a tower, it should be rewarding, and what's more rewarding than grabbing some Build an ASMR Tower codes? To be honest, this game offers the most satisfying tower-building experience, thanks to all of the ASMR tools you can use to build your structure.

The different bricks and objects you can use feel endless, meaning no two towers are the same - it takes a lot to stand out in this virtual world, but we like a challenge, and we're sure you do, too.

Here are all the new Build an ASMR Tower codes:

Version5 - gems

- gems TradeUpdate - gems

Stop by our Roblox codes page to pick up more freebies.

How do I redeem Build an ASMR Tower codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Build an ASMR Tower on Roblox

Tap the ABX button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Build an ASMR codes?

These codes are a great way to pick up some extra gems, which you can use to get different blocks for your tower. Milestones, events, and updates are when new codes appear for most games, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in when you can to avoid missing out.

Is there a Build an ASMR Discord?

You should join the Build an ASMR Discord to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates, though it's just as good for meeting new people. You never know, they might give you some wacky ideas for your tower.

How do I get more Build an ASMR Tower codes?

You could search through Discord or check the game's various social media channels for new codes, but that sounds like a lot of effort, right? Especially as we're happy to do that for you, putting every available freebie here in one handy place.

That's all the new Build an ASMR codes for now. Check back again soon in case more drop.