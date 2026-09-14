Build and Kill Zombies codes September 2026

Use our Build and Kill Zombies codes to stock up on car parts and heaps of cash to fund your mechanic dreams. Craft a scrappy vehicle, equip it with weapons, and roll yourself down the hill into the oncoming horde of corpses to protect yourself and earn some money at the same time.

We're dedicated to finding the latest Build and Kill Zombies codes, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your car is due an upgrade.

Here are all the new Build and Kill Zombies codes:

COMMUNITY - 1k cash, one small engine, and one small tank

- 1k cash, one small engine, and one small tank CashDrop - 500 cash

- 500 cash MOREFRIENDS - two passenger seats

- two passenger seats HACKER - 50 hacker tokens

- 50 hacker tokens 1x1x1x1 - 150 hacker tokens

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so visit our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Build and Kill Zombies codes?

Luckily, redeeming Build and Kill Zombies codes is a lot easier than crafting a zombie-killing car. All you have to do is:

Launch Build and Kill Zombies in Roblox

Follow the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Build and Kill Zombies codes?

Build and Kill Zombies codes are special passwords from the developer, Zombie Car Crusher, that reward players like you with free cash, items, and event currency. These codes have no specific release schedule, but they tend to coincide with content updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Build and Kill Zombies Discord server?

Yes, there is a Build and Kill Zombies Discord server. Click here to join and catch up on the latest game announcements, take part in polls, and suggest new additions for the next update.

How do I get more Build and Kill Zombies codes?

The best way to get more Build and Kill Zombies codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There is a dedicated codes channel in the game's Discord server, but as the dev seems to just edit the existing message, it can be hard to tell when new codes appear and old ones expire. That's why we're here to help. Let us go looking for fresh freebies while you get back in the workshop.