Build the Pyramid codes September 2026

We know the saying is "Rome wasn't built in a day", but that also applies to the great pyramids of Egypt - imagine working on those behemoth structures. Actually, with some Build the Pyramid codes, you don't need to imagine what it's like, as you can dive in and help create one.

Our favorite thing about the game is that it's a team effort, because even virtually, building an entire pyramid by yourself sounds beyond exhausting. Besides working with other players, you can increase your strength and speed, helping you complete the pyramids even faster - who knows, you might even make a pace that'd make the Pharaohs proud.

Here are all the new Build a Pyramid codes:

FREECODE - 500 coins

- 500 coins WELCOME - 500 speed and 500 strength

Check out our Roblox codes page for even more freebies.

How do I redeem Build a Pyramid codes?

To redeem your codes, make sure you follow these steps:

Launch Build the Pyramid on Roblox

Tap the codes b button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Build the Pyramid codes?

With these codes, you can get coins and a boost to speed and strength, all of which can make you more efficient at building pyramids. Most Roblox developers add new codes to celebrate updates, milestones, and events, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Build the Pyramid Discord?

There are two main reasons to join the official Build the Pyramid Discord; the first of which is so that you can be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates. The second reason is that you can meet other players who might be willing to help you build some pyramids.

How do I get more Build the Pyramid codes?

While checking the game's Discord server and social media channels may seem like the best way to get new codes, it can be very time-consuming and stop you from building pyramids. As such, it's better to check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie, as we often search for fresh freebies and put them here in one handy place.

Be sure to stop by again soon so you don't miss out when new Build the Pyramid codes drop.