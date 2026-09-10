The team behind Wuthering Waves seemingly names its next game

Here’s what we think of Kuro Games’ latest trademark, and what it might mean for the game.

burn nor blaze project nami - artwork of Wuthering Waves characters over a blurred background
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In 2025, a new creation by Kuro Games - the team behind Wuthering Waves - appeared, going by the name Project Nami. There hasn't been too much information about it - until now. Burn Nor Blaze is likely the official name, which sounds pretty cool. Or rather, pretty hot.

The name got officially registered on Bilibili and Douyin social media accounts, leading us to believe that it's what Project Nami is turning into. Last year saw a job advert go live mentioning Nami, so it looks like the 'action multiplayer online RPG' has taken some sort of shape.

The translation may also not be 100% accurate, especially as 'Burn Nor Blaze' kind of means 'not on fire'... maybe Burn and Blaze would be more exciting.

Details about the gameplay and what to expect are thin on the ground otherwise, even if we assume this is Project Nami. Kuro Games' other largest projects are also RPGs, though not multiplayer-focused. This could be the company's answer to Elden Ring, or the newly announced Hoyoverse title Nodusfall, which looks very soulslike.

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Of course we recommend taking this with a pinch of salt, as there's every chance that Burn Nor Blaze is an entirely different thing, and Project Nami is still coming. Watch this space, as we'll update with more as we find out.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.