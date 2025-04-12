Many Call of Duty players quickly suggest that Search and Destroy or Demolition is the shooter’s best game mode, but 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 brought something new to the table. Black Ops 6’s latest seasonal update is live, and after two years of remaining absent from the series, the return of Black Ops 6 3rd Person Mode is upon us. However, I have a feeling it won’t be around for long.

Alongside the resurrection of Verdansk in the battle royale game spin-off Call of Duty: Warzone, players heading into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer can experience the FPS game’s sleek movement from a fresh perspective. The 3rd Person Moshpit playlist pits players against each other on a limited selection of maps, showcasing how solid Call of Duty’s gunplay is from an over-the-shoulder viewpoint. There is something odd at first about playing a COD game this way, but Treyarch’s smooth animations and omnimovement system arguably shine brighter here.

Until now, playing Black Ops 6 in third person is a luxury only Zombies players could enjoy. The feature exists across the entire mode, continuing over from Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch’s usage of it in Modern Warfare Zombies. It also took the spotlight in a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer playlist of its own.

With the rise of crossovers and more over-the-top cosmetics in the series, it isn’t too surprising that third-person is on the cards.

After all, how else are you going to see your operator skins in all their glory? I’ve been chewing up the arena as Jay and Silent Bob, which gives us the most surreal imagery of Clerks director Kevin Smith holding a Kilo 141 in the middle of a torn-up battlefield. 3rd Person Moshpit is live in Black Ops 6 right now, although it remains unclear as to whether it is a limited-time playlist or a permanent fixture to the game’s multiplayer roster.

