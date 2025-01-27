Can I play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck? Treyarch’s latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise sees round-based Zombies return alongside a stunning campaign and all-out multiplayer action. For Zombies alone, we’re not surprised you might be considering some Black Ops 6 Steam Deck fun. Here’s how to start raining the fire on the go.

Can I play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck, but you need to use Xbox Cloud Streaming. Unless you’ve got a Steam Deck with Windows 11 installed or one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 doesn’t run natively on the Steam Deck. As Call of Duty games rely on anti-cheat measures to stop pesky players, the Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system is a significant roadblock for the game. The good news is that if you haven’t already, getting Xbox Game Pass set up on your Steam Deck isn’t too difficult.

How do I install Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck?

If you want to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, here’s how to do it:

Turn on your Steam Deck, and launch ‘desktop mode’

Select the Discover software center icon on the taskbar

In the Discover software center, select Applications > Internet > Web Browsers

Install Microsoft Edge

Select Application Launcher

Select Internet, then right-click on Microsoft Edge and select ‘add to Steam’

In the ‘add a game’ window, scroll to find Microsoft Edge, check the box next to it, and select ‘add selected programs’

Back on the Desktop, select Application Launcher > System > Konsole (terminal window)

Edge will need to be able to access your Steam Deck controls with udev, so we need to give it override access

Set it by entering this command and pressing ‘enter’: flatpak –user override –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edge

Then enter exit and press ‘enter’ to close Konsole

Open Steam by selecting the Steam icon on the desktop

Select the Library tab, navigate to Microsoft Edge in the list, right-click it, and select ‘properties’

Make the following changes to the Microsoft Edge shortcut: Change the name (next to the icon) to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) Scroll down to ‘launch options’ and append the following (after @@u @@):

–window-size=1024,640 –force-device-scale-factor=1.25 –device-scale-factor=1.25 –kiosk “https://www.xbox.com/play”

Close this window when you’re done

Now, navigate to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in the Steam Library, right-click it, and select Manage > Controller layout

In the Steam Controller Configurator, select ‘browse configs’. Under Templates, select Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad. Select ‘apply configuration,’ then select ‘done’

Is Black Ops 6 on Steam?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on the Steam Marketplace. And there you have it, that’s all you need to know about playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on your Steam Deck.

