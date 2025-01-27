We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Can I play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck?

If you want to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on your Steam Deck, here's what you need to know about playing this FPS on Valve's console.

Black Ops 6 Steam Deck: An image of a Steam Deck with Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Zombies characters in battle.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Steam Deck 

Can I play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck? Treyarch’s latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise sees round-based Zombies return alongside a stunning campaign and all-out multiplayer action. For Zombies alone, we’re not surprised you might be considering some Black Ops 6 Steam Deck fun. Here’s how to start raining the fire on the go.

As you scroll on, we can help you install some of the best Steam Deck games. Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Steam Deck, Marvel Rivals Steam Deck, Fortnite Steam Deck, Hogwarts Legacy Steam Deck, and Roblox Steam Deck guides will get you set up to play right now.

Can I play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck, but you need to use Xbox Cloud Streaming. Unless you’ve got a Steam Deck with Windows 11 installed or one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 doesn’t run natively on the Steam Deck. As Call of Duty games rely on anti-cheat measures to stop pesky players, the Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system is a significant roadblock for the game. The good news is that if you haven’t already, getting Xbox Game Pass set up on your Steam Deck isn’t too difficult.

How do I install Black Ops 6 on Steam Deck?

If you want to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, here’s how to do it:

  • Turn on your Steam Deck, and launch ‘desktop mode’
  • Select the Discover software center icon on the taskbar
  • In the Discover software center, select Applications > Internet > Web Browsers
  • Install Microsoft Edge
  • Select Application Launcher
  • Select Internet, then right-click on Microsoft Edge and select ‘add to Steam’
  • In the ‘add a game’ window, scroll to find Microsoft Edge, check the box next to it, and select ‘add selected programs’
  • Back on the Desktop, select Application Launcher > System > Konsole (terminal window)
  • Edge will need to be able to access your Steam Deck controls with udev, so we need to give it override access
  • Set it by entering this command and pressing ‘enter’: flatpak –user override –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edge
  • Then enter exit and press ‘enter’ to close Konsole
  • Open Steam by selecting the Steam icon on the desktop
  • Select the Library tab, navigate to Microsoft Edge in the list, right-click it, and select ‘properties’
  • Make the following changes to the Microsoft Edge shortcut:
    • Change the name (next to the icon) to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)
    • Scroll down to ‘launch options’ and append the following (after @@u @@):
      –window-size=1024,640 –force-device-scale-factor=1.25 –device-scale-factor=1.25 –kiosk “https://www.xbox.com/play”
  • Close this window when you’re done
  • Now, navigate to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in the Steam Library, right-click it, and select Manage > Controller layout
  • In the Steam Controller Configurator, select ‘browse configs’. Under Templates, select Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad. Select ‘apply configuration,’ then select ‘done’
YouTube Thumbnail

Is Black Ops 6 on Steam?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on the Steam Marketplace. And there you have it, that’s all you need to know about playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on your Steam Deck.

If you need to tinker with the handheld, use our Steam Deck specs guide to get a proper breakdown of the console. Alternatively, our Nintendo Switch vs Steam Deck or Steam Deck vs Asus ROG comparisons are worth diving into.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.