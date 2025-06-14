The Nintendo Switch 2 has been in our hands for less than a month, but one thing is clear: it can run some seriously impressive titles. However, one of the biggest stress tests for the handheld would undoubtedly be letting the latest Call of Duty entry, Black Ops 7, put the Switch 2 through its paces. It may be on the cards, though, as new rumors claim Activision is working on a port behind the scenes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's reveal at the recent Xbox Showcase probably didn't come as a surprise to most, but the initial glimpse at Treyarch and Raven Software's Black Ops 6 sequel is a tantalizing one. There are already plenty of nods to Black Ops 2 and a brief look at Zombies' next era, which Activision is supposedly making a reality on Nintendo Switch 2.

A source tells Eurogamer that "we're committed to getting the franchise on [Nintendo] Switch. Both teams [are] working on it. [We] will share details when ready." There are a couple of ways to take this statement, one of which is that it doesn't necessarily apply to the series' forthcoming FPS game. The Nintendo Switch 2 was notably absent from the game's announcement trailer, despite it confirming other platforms.

Or, the more optimistic option is that a Switch 2 port will be confirmed later this year. Activision will likely host another Call of Duty NEXT showcase at the tail end of the summer, a presentation the publisher began in 2022 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It'd be a great place to confirm that Nintendo Switch 2 owners are getting a slice of the action, while offering a deep dive into the game's modes, features, and the future of the battle royale game spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you're willing to put on your tin foil hat for a second, then the next look at Black Ops 7 could be on Friday, June 20, 2025. In Call of Duty lore, this date is notable as it's when the Black Ops 2 villain announces his demise, uploading a video to the internet that puts strength behind the Cordis Die movement.

It's all a bit of a mind game, in typical Black Ops fashion, but you can spot the date in a blink-and-miss-it moment during the Black Ops 7 trailer. Other rumors also claim that pre-orders will begin on this date, so keep your eyes peeled.

