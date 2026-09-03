Call of Duty teams with Honkai Impact 3rd for exciting new game mode

Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborations, but the CoD: Mobile and Honkai Impact 3rd partnership appears to be one of the more thrilling ones in recent times, and I can't wait to dive in when Season 8, Against All Fate, kicks off later this month.

It isn't just a case of weapon skins and operator outfits; the collaboration spans the entire game, including not just standard multiplayer but the battle royale mode, too. The FPS game is getting new story missions for those of you who care about the narrative, along with fresh operators, a character encyclopedia, and a new collection system.

However, it's the new top-down shooter mode that turns CoD: Mobile into a roguelike game that intrigues me the most. This game mode tasks you with teaming with three other players to fight off waves of enemies across three different maps, culminating in a challenging boss fight. I love a challenge, so you can be sure I'll be grabbing some pals for a couple of runs.

Don't worry if you prefer the battle royale game mode, as that's also getting something new as part of the new collab, with you and your team needing to track down and defend a teleporter somewhere on the map. Once it fully charges, you can run through to face off against various Honkai Impact 3rd-inspired enemies.

Even if you don't plan to try out the events, the Against All Fate battle pass, both free and premium, has some great goodies up for grabs, including guns and operator skins. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 - Against All Fate kicks off on September 10 at 1am BST, so you have some time to get in some extra practice before trying out the new game modes.