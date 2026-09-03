Call of Duty teams with Honkai Impact 3rd for exciting new game mode

The battle royale mode gets a new POI, too.

Call of Duty Mobile Against All Odds: a woman holding a scythe and gun
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Call of Duty: Mobile Honkai Impact 3rd 
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Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborations, but the CoD: Mobile and Honkai Impact 3rd partnership appears to be one of the more thrilling ones in recent times, and I can't wait to dive in when Season 8, Against All Fate, kicks off later this month.

It isn't just a case of weapon skins and operator outfits; the collaboration spans the entire game, including not just standard multiplayer but the battle royale mode, too. The FPS game is getting new story missions for those of you who care about the narrative, along with fresh operators, a character encyclopedia, and a new collection system.

However, it's the new top-down shooter mode that turns CoD: Mobile into a roguelike game that intrigues me the most. This game mode tasks you with teaming with three other players to fight off waves of enemies across three different maps, culminating in a challenging boss fight. I love a challenge, so you can be sure I'll be grabbing some pals for a couple of runs.

Don't worry if you prefer the battle royale game mode, as that's also getting something new as part of the new collab, with you and your team needing to track down and defend a teleporter somewhere on the map. Once it fully charges, you can run through to face off against various Honkai Impact 3rd-inspired enemies.

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Even if you don't plan to try out the events, the Against All Fate battle pass, both free and premium, has some great goodies up for grabs, including guns and operator skins. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 - Against All Fate kicks off on September 10 at 1am BST, so you have some time to get in some extra practice before trying out the new game modes.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.