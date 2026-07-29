COD Points Rush will give you up to 3.5K in CODM, with a small catch

Forget weapon skins or operators in CODM. There's one thing we all want for free, and that's COD Points. The cooler bundles are often paywalled, and buying those gold digital coins can be costly. Luckily, COD Points Rush is a new event coming to Season 7 that is offering up to 3.5K COD Points, completely free of charge. Of course, with any event, there's a catch.

From Friday, August 7, 2026, you can drop into Call of Duty: Mobile to participate in COD Points Rush. Across the following weeks until September 8, 2026, players can complete weekly missions, with a total of 3.5K COD Points up for grabs in return for their efforts. If these missions are anything like dailies in the free mobile game's console counterparts, then it should be a walk in the park. Should you rack up a hefty stack of COD Points, you'll need to spend them pretty quickly.

Sadly, you can't hold onto your COD Points beyond the event. According to a recent post on the CODM X page, "You must use them before they expire on September 8. Time-limited COD Points can be used on everything except the Battle Pass, Pandora Events, H5 Events, and Secret Cache Shards."

Basically, don't expect to use COD Points earned from an event in other CODM events. It's all a little overcomplicated, but the good news is that COD Points Rush is available to players in every region. It all aligns with the launch of Season 7: Terminated, which includes a remastered version of the classic Nuketown map, new weapons, and a massive Terminator crossover.

Not only that, but it isn't the first time Call of Duty has crossed paths with James Cameron's sci-fi series, as Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance as an operator in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Based on Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 and Robert Patrick's T-1000 are both headed to the free mobile game.

If we get a limited-time map set in a war-torn, Skynet-riddled Los Angeles, then it could be cooking. CODM Season 7 launches on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Meanwhile, grab yourself some of the latest CODM codes and find a teammate in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.