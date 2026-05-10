You can unlock a free CODM flip-flop skin for your combat axe, and it's awesome

The tomahawk or combat axe is quite underrated in CODM. I've been a fan of this piece of tactical gear since its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops, launching it around Nuketown and Summit in hopes of getting the perfect clip. Now, a brand-new Call of Duty Mobile event is giving it a makeover, turning it into none other than a bright pink flip-flop. If you've ever fancied slapping someone with a vibrant bit of foam, then it's surprisingly easy to get.

It'd be easy for Call of Duty Mobile to drop this into the in-game store and slap a price of 800 COD Points on it, but thankfully, it isn't the case here. The Call of the Chancla event features its own battle pass to work through, with all the rewards available free of charge. You can find it under the 'special events' tab on the FPS game's menu, if you're not sure where to find it. The flip-flop skin is right at the end of the battle pass, so you can't get it straight away.

All you need to do is just play matches of CODM. Really, it's that simple. The more matches you play and eliminations you get boost the mountain of battle pass tokens you collect. In the case of this event, the tokens are flip-flops. There's a total of 220 tokens to acquire, so don't expect to blast through this pass in one or two matches. Aside from getting your hands on the flip-flop skin, there are XP boosts, calling cards, and other cosmetics to earn.

What's even better is that the Call of the Chancla event isn't disappearing anytime soon. At the time of publication, there are around 21 days left to earn all of the rewards. That means the event ends on Monday, June 1, 2026. It's unlikely that the skin will be available to purchase through the COD store when it ends, so make sure you're putting in a few sessions before June rolls around.

It's undoubtedly one of the sillier weapon skins in CODM history, but I'm kinda here for it. Alongside this event, you can also grab yourself a free Godzilla x Kong blueprint, so don't forget to add it to your arsenal. I'd love to see older skins like the Bladed Axe from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War return, or a homage to the Chrysalax Wonder Weapon from Forsaken. It's one of the most cracked weapons in COD Zombies history, after all.