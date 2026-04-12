COD Mobile Season 4 is reviving Warzone's monstrous Godzilla crossover

Say what you want about Call of Duty's crazy crossovers, but Godzilla's arrival in Vanguard and Warzone is still a major highlight. Evading the legendary Kaiju across Caldera during the Operation Monarch event was ace, even though I'm a King Kong truther. CODM is unearthing this collaboration once more, and this time, you'll be doing battle on Rebirth Island.

If you're out of the loop with Call of Duty Mobile right now, you may have missed a few teasers on the free mobile game's social media accounts. Ahead of Season 4's launch on April 22, developer TiMi Studio Group is setting the stage for an almighty battle on Resurgence playlist favorite, Rebirth Island. The first image shows Godzilla's scales piercing above the waves, as he stalks the map's docking area.

Another short clip confirms that both King Kong and Godzilla are headed to Season 4: Eternal Prison, as part of a crossover for 2024's The New Empire. Considering Adam Wingard's monster movie is nearly two years old, it is a little surprising to see COD Mobile partner up with it.

We're also quite a way off Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is set to release in 2027. It might not be the most timely FPS game collab around, but hey, it'll undoubtedly be a fun one. If it's anything like Operation Monarch in Call of Duty Warzone, then we can expect some proper high-stakes firefights.

In the original event, an in-game modifier called Titan Frenzy would trigger occasionally, prompting both Kaijus to attack every player in their sights. Trust me, you don't want to get obliterated by Godzilla's atomic blasts. However, if you could outplay your rivals and collect enough Monarch Intel, players were able to use Godzilla's Heat Ray or Kong's Wrath directly for a limited time.

I'm hoping CODM channels Fortnite's Godzilla event, where players could roam around the island as the deadly amphibious creature. Out of all the games in Call of Duty history, its mobile iteration is the most unashamedly outlandish entry. If TiMi is going to deliver this crossover, the studio might as well go all out. More details are set to come in the build-up to Season 4, so there's plenty of time to finish off the current battle pass.