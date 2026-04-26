CODM wants to give you a free Godzilla x Kong weapon blueprint right now

Between battle passes and draws, I'll take any kind of freebie that CODM is willing to dish out. Luckily, this time around, the gift is tied to the return of Godzilla and King Kong. It's easily among the better crossovers in Call of Duty history, and Activision isn't pulling any punches. When you're not dropping into Rebirth Island, there's a new weapon blueprint to claim, and it won't cut into your stack of COD points.

You won't find it in the Call of Duty Mobile app, though. Typically, you can find the free mobile game's cosmetics in the store, which is where the new King Kong and Godzilla skin bundles are currently available. No, for this gift, Activision wants you to hop into your browser and head to the CODM webstore. Before you claim anything, you'll need your player ID. If you're not sure where to find it, go to the settings tab on the game's menu, head to 'legal and privacy', and you'll find it at the bottom of your screen.

With that secured, go to this web store link, pop in your player ID, and you can purchase anything from a COD points top-up to Monarchverse cards. Above the latter, you can see the LAG 53 'New Empire' blueprint. Taking inspiration from the atomic breath of Godzilla and the jungle environments of King Kong's territory, it's a neat spin on a solid assault rifle within the game's gun roster. When you claim it, it'll arrive in your mailbox in-game, so be sure to give it a check next time you hop on for a few matches.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that the web store isn't available in all regions. We're seeing multiple player reports on social media about this, with the official CODM account noting that "we are slowly expanding the web store to more and more countries, but sadly not everywhere yet. [We're] Working on it though."

Also, the Godzilla x Kong crossover is only available to experience in Season 4, so it's unlikely that the blueprint will remain in the web store once the season concludes. We've seen licensed collabs from movies and TV disappear before in the FPS game series; remember what happened to The Terminator in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

It's unlikely our glorious titans will meet that fate. You can put the LAG 53 blueprint to good use in DMZ mode, as it features a new boss, Nikto, to defeat while you scavenge for loot.