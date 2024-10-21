The time to play COD Mobile is now, as Activision is rolling out the red carpet for the shooter’s fifth anniversary. Season 10 of the portable Call of Duty game brings players the new map Krai, a large-scale battlefield available in the game’s battle royale mode. However, Krai isn’t as entirely new as it may seem, as the map’s origins date back to Black Ops Cold War.

Ahead of Krai’s debut in Call of Duty: Mobile, early hands-on impressions of the map are already emerging. YouTubers such as ‘iFerg’ and ‘JHCGaming’ have been dropping into the free mobile game, and if you’re a huge fan of Treyarch’s 2020 entry into the franchise, you’ll recognize a few hotspots. That’s because Krai is supposedly a resurrected iteration of Ural Mountains, a canceled map planned to launch during Black Ops Cold War’s content cycle.

Before the map was previewed for fans of the FPS game, prominent leaker and Call of Duty enthusiast ‘ModernWarzone’ pointed out that you could see “the Sanatorium and Zoo POIs from the [scrapped] Ural Mountains [map] in the trailer.”

It’s unknown whether the map’s original form would have appeared in Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam mode or Call of Duty’s standalone battle royale game. However, it did show up within Outbreak, Black Ops Cold War’s open-world take on Zombies.

We’re happy to see the map get a new lease of life, and it may just become one of the better battle royale maps in the game’s rotation. Isolated and Alcatraz were fine additions, but Blackout is undoubtedly the king of COD: Mobile’s battle royale locales. Although, we are surprised to see Krai debut in COD: Mobile, as opposed to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Regardless, Krai’s launch will likely yield some tasty rewards too.

Season 10 of COD: Mobile is set to release on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. You can check out our guide on how to download a Call of Duty: Mobile PC version, as well as use this list of all the COD: Mobile redeem codes currently available. Or, if you’re really hankering for some shooter goodness, you can even play Black Ops 6 on your mobile soon.

