COD: Mobile occupies a unique space in the Call of Duty ecosystem. Its lore is vast and wild, rivaling Zombies when it comes to melting your brain. Now, CODM is leaning into its love for party games, but it isn't One In The Chamber or Sticks And Stones making an appearance again. Put on your driving gloves and fuel up, because Mini Mayhem is some straight-up Mario Kart nonsense - in the best way possible.

With the next Call of Duty: Mobile update set to drop soon, Activision is already giving players a taste of what's to come. Mini Mayhem is a brand-new mode that puts players in control of an RC-XD car, but the task isn't to eliminate your foes with this classic Black Ops killstreak. Instead, you and seven other Call of Duty: Mobile players compete in races across small-scale maps, in hopes of achieving true racer glory. Don't want to play with others? That's fine, because there's a solo option, too.

Mini Mayhem is likely a limited-time addition to the free mobile game, so don't get too attached to it when it arrives. However, Activision says that "as this is a brand-new type of mode, feedback is vital", as it encourages players to share their thoughts on Reddit. Maybe if all goes well, it could become a permanent staple. You can still find some customization in the mode, though.

Players can tweak their RC-XD car with custom skins, but more detailed changes like engines, wheels, and body parts are off limits. This isn't Need for Speed, after all. Nevertheless, the mode's seemingly Mario Kart-inspired roots show as you blast through death zones, hazards, and multi-lap circuits. Death zones cause your vehicle to immediately blow up, so try your best to avoid them.

For me, though, the challenge comes from the mode's leaderboards. If you've got a need to dethrone rival players or your friends, then Mini Mayhem keeps track of your best scores as you play. The forthcoming mode debuts with Season 7, which drops on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Ahead of the new season, I caught up with the head of CODM, Jeffrey Gullett, to discuss improvements to Zombies and a potential CODM Switch 2 port. I also ask about Activision's plans to crossover with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, so make sure to check out our chat.

