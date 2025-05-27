Call of Duty: Mobile continues to be a unique beast within the COD ecosystem. Existing within its bubble of anime-flavored seasonal updates, bizarre lore, and wild cosmetics, Season 5: Primal Reckoning is another testament to this. If you thought that collaborations with Seth Rogen in Black Ops 6 were beyond the franchise's usual remit, the new NieR: Automata crossover is here to prove you've seen nothing yet.

Debuting on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Activision's latest Call of Duty: Mobile update brings PlatinumGames' acclaimed action RPG series into the arena. The limited-time NieR: Automata event challenges players to earn 'action points' and spend them to unlock exclusive rewards. Such gifts include operators like Kui Ji, alongside four melee weapons inspired by NieR lore.

If you're feeling lucky, Season 5's Draws offer the chance to unlock the Kestrel 'YoRHa No. 2 Type B' and Fiona St. George 'Commander White' operators. COD: Mobile's NieR: Automata event kicks off with the season launch, letting you dive in from the very start.

If NieR isn't your bag, don't worry, there are some more traditional additions coming in Season 5. Restored from Call of Duty: Black Ops, Zoo is back in the map rotation, accompanied by the new VMP SMG for your loadout.

The VMP SMG made its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and last appeared on consoles in Black Ops 4. Expect some fairly moderate kickback from this SMG, but you'll receive a gnarly firerate if you can control it. On the battle royale game side of things, Isolated is getting a much-needed feature: Buy Stations. Purchase weapons, perks, scorestreaks, and all the usual goodies across the map, just as you would in standard Call of Duty: Warzone.

Outside of spending cash, though, the game's loot pool sees the Purifier flamethrower sizzle up your options. While most seasoned FPS game players are eager for Call of Duty to return to its mil-sim roots, I'm in the camp that isn't adverse to some silliness. Ash Williams from Evil Dead? Kevin Smith returning from his stint in Infinite Warfare? I'll gladly see those operators roaming around the battlefield.

Since Call of Duty: Black Ops brought us celebrity maps like Call of the Dead or Black Ops 2's Avenged Sevenfold, these zany crossovers are the norm, for better or worse. At least you can claim some COD: Mobile redeem codes to wash it all down.

