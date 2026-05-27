I know, I can't believe this CODM Persona 5 crossover is real either

Just one week after it collaborated with The Boys, CODM is already eyeing up another major crossover. But it isn't overpowered supes entering the battlefield this time: it's the cast of Persona 5. Yes, P-Studio's acclaimed 2016 RPG. Just when I think Call of Duty Mobile couldn't get any wilder, Activision begins spreading the first teases of what's to come. And it looks like there are a few skins to grab.

Earlier today, the official Call of Duty Mobile account on X shared the first inklings of its Persona 5 crossover. In a brief post, pictured below, the message reads, "To those who mistake power for justice, you've grown comfortable in conflict. That ends now. We're infiltrating your squad - we will take your distorted desires without fail." If it wasn't enough of a massive clue based on the post's red and black background, the Phantom Thieves of Hearts sign off the message.

If you've never played Persona 5 before, the Phantom Thieves are a ragtag band of vigilantes, led by Joker. Their mission? Setting out into the Metaverse, a cognitive space between our existence, to steal the "corrupt hearts" of people in power in a bid to make them confess to heinous crimes and wrongdoing. Basically, think about Leonardo DiCaprio's time-heist gang in Inception.

But that isn't the only clue to latch onto. Elsewhere, 'Leakers on Duty' is sharing a short clip that showcases Persona 5's cast in silhouette. We've found the footage floating around on YouTube, and it appears to be coming from a Tencent stream set to unveil the collaboration fully. You can get a glimpse of Ann Takamaki (Panther), Ren Amamiya (Joker), Sumire Yoshizawa (Violet), and Makoto Niijima (Queen) above.

I think it's safe to say that we'll be getting skins for these characters, as well as a few themed weapons, too. It wouldn't be too surprising if the FPS game deploys a battle pass for Persona 5, similar to the recent RoboCop event pass in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. I'm already breaking down this crossover in the Pocket Tactics group chat, and let's just say our own Holly Alice isn't too happy. Why? Well, she's hoping for a Ryuji appearance.

However, we are curious to see how Activision handles their weaponry, given that they typically buy airsoft guns in Persona lore, as opposed to lethal firearms. Before it arrives, make sure to give our list of the best JRPGs a look - your gems awaiting might surprise you.