Call of Duty: Mobile often pays tribute to previous eras of the franchise, and COD: Mobile Season 2 is no different. With familiar weapons and a beloved Black Ops 2 map headlining the latest update, it’s surprising that Activision hasn’t pulled from the archives in a bigger way – like with a dedicated battle pass. Hopefully, this could change soon, as Activision responds to growing player requests.

Over on the Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit, Activision has been fielding questions from fans ahead of the Digital Dawn update. Several players are lamenting the FPS game’s original content, which includes long-lost weapon blueprints, operator skins, and emotes.

“We’ve seen that question come up a few times, and have been regularly asking the rest of our team about it. [It] seems like something [that’s] a bit complicated since the battle pass system was different back then, but the team has been looking for ways to bring some of those back,” says an Activision representative.

Hoping to bring “good news” to players soon, ‘COD_Mobile_Official’ adds that the “ first year of battle pass content comes up quite often and it’s a bit of an odd technical situation […] however, we are hoping to find some ways to bring them back through the Vault or something else.”

The Vault is a reward system in COD: Mobile that grants access to older season pass rewards, however, you need Vault Coins to to obtain them. Typically this currency is unlocked through the free battle pass, but it can also be a reward for purchasing the premium version. It’s a system not unlike Fortnite’s battle pass, but Call of Duty: Mobile should be noting down Epic Games’ approach to nostalgia.

The implementation of Fortnite OG as a permanent playlist in the battle royale game has seen Epic Games reintroduce previous battle passes, albeit with overhauls to elements like textures. While some of the rewards aren’t exactly 1:1 with their original counterpart, it’s a neat way to pay tribute to the game before huge crossovers were all the rage. The Fortnite OG battle pass also comes with any Fortnite Crew subscription, alongside the standard battle pass, Lego pass, music pass, and more – for just $11.99/£10.99 per month.

Call of Duty: Mobile has experimented with a similar subscription format before, launching the Ground Forces pass in 2022. However, given the sheer volume of pop-ups, notifications, and various challenges that COD: Mobile bombards you with at the lobby screen, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s passed you by. The Ground Forces pass has massive potential to achieve the same success Fortnite Crew is having, but it’s all down to whether Activision is willing to get nostalgic, rather than forgetting the past.

