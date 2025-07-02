Call of Duty's image over the last decade is always changing, with lots of conjecture aimed at the series' departure from mil-sim grittiness. Admittedly, I enjoy my fair share of the collaborations CODM and console counterpart, Black Ops 6, bring to the table, but some of them leave me confused. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 is a Gundam-themed update, and it makes the shooter unrecognizable.

Whether that's a negative thing, well, you can be the judge of that. However, I'm eager to dip my toes into Call of Duty: Mobile's wild new additions. Launching on Tuesday, July 2, 2025, the simply titled Gundams Arrived update introduces skins, modes, and exclusive rewards centered around the popular Japanese sci-fi franchise. Kicking off Season 6 is Gundam Team Deathmatch, a third-person spin on the tried-and-tested mode that gets rid of your favorite weapons, swapping them out for special abilities.

According to Activision, the FPS game's latest patch propels players into a "new map made specifically for the mode, taking place on an interstellar space station with multiple futuristic points of interest." In return for taking up arms as one of four Gundam operators, players can earn seasonal rewards exclusive to the limited-time mode.

Aside from dominating your opponents, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 publisher expresses that "players can watch Gundam-themed operator animations outside the match." You can also unlock them by participating in CODM's battle royale game modes. Elsewhere in the fresh Call of Duty: Mobile update, the battle pass and the COD store are ripe with similarly inspired cosmetics. It's undoubtedly one of the most all-out crossovers in CODM's history, and we have only just left the NieR: Automata crossover behind.

It's an odd one for me. While this Gundam season is far beyond what Call of Duty is known for, I do admire that CODM players are getting a fully fledged commitment to this collaboration. If this were happening in Black Ops 6, it'd likely be relegated to a separate paid pass, with the bare minimum of tie-ins to it in-game.

The recent Ballerina pass is an example of this, as the opportunity to have a Continental hotel map or bring John Wick himself to the game failed to happen.

