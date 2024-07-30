Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 is almost here for iOS and Android players, and if you’ve been itching for a fresh weapon to shake up your loadouts, this update is a real treat. Alongside the debut of a brand-new Ghost skin bundle and other goodies, COD Mobile is dipping into the Modern Warfare archives to give the ISO SMG a handheld overhaul.

There are loads of SMGs that can shred in the FPS game franchise’s pantheon, but the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot cemented the ISO as a true champion. While it struggled initially to find a place in the meta, it soon became a contender in any loadout, and we’re thrilled to see it in Call of Duty Mobile. Described as “lightweight” and “fast-firing” by Activision, the mobile game iteration of this SMG comes armed with a brand-new scorestreak, too: Strafe Run.

“Drag and adjust the start and end points of the run to call in two fighter jets for a strafing attack over the designated area,” the latest COD Mobile blog clarifies. As with any weapon added to the free mobile game’s roster, you can expect the ISO to yield new blueprints and skins throughout the course of Season 7 and beyond.

Specifically, the ISO Cornerback blueprint is available within the Season 7 premium battle pass, which includes several sports-themed skins if you need to upgrade your drip. However, we reckon that Season 7’s cosmetics are already off to an amazing start with the Eternal Ghost operator bundle for Ghost and his trusty dog-panion Riley.

Call of Duty continues to leave behind the days of strictly military sim action, and at this point, you might as well embrace it. This bundle offers a reactive element, too, just in case you want to go out all in a blaze of glory. You can even let Riley patrol around your safe house, and yes, you can pet him.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 goes live on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. If you need some Call of Duty content to keep you occupied until then, you can dip into the battle royale game spin-off Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. We’ve even got guides on the best Call of Duty Warzone Mobile guns and best Call of Duty Warzone Mobile loadouts to get you started.