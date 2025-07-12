Call of Duty: Mobile is a rare instance where I'm eager for a mobile entry to find life on other platforms. It feels like a spiritual successor to Black Ops 4, focusing entirely on multiplayer skirmishes, shedding the weight of a campaign. While CODM continues to grow on iPhone and Android, the series is still missing on Nintendo Switch hardware. In my interview with COD: Mobile head, Jeffrey Gullett, I found out whether Activision is keen to bring the game to other devices.

You see, Call of Duty's presence, or lack thereof, on the Nintendo Switch is significant. In 2023, Microsoft and Nintendo confirmed that the companies would work together to put the FPS game series on the handheld. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is here, the hardware is good enough to support a portable COD entry properly. Whether that ends up becoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is yet to be seen, but Gullett iterates to me that Call of Duty: Mobile is staying firmly where it is.

"Our focus is fully on mobile. It's the biggest gaming platform in the world, and that's where we feel we can make the biggest impact," he tells me. Within the first year of launch, Call of Duty: Mobile commanded the attention of players, whether you have one of the best iPhones, a tablet, or a serviceable Android.

With over 270 million downloads and $470 million in revenue in the first year alone, it's no surprise that Activision is happy to keep CODM in place. Gullett shares that notion, expressing to me that "we want to keep pushing what's possible on mobile and make sure CODM continues to feel like a top-tier experience in that space."

It makes sense fiscally, but there's a part of me that's a tad disappointed that Switch 2 owners are left out of the COD: Mobile party. Of course, players with portable gaming consoles such as the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally can hop into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or other entries. Yet, the collation of COD's primary experiences in CODM feels a natural fit alongside other free-to-play giants like Fortnite.

"I want to see the game keep growing. Call of Duty has such a wide range of content and experiences, and there's still a lot more we can bring to mobile. One of our big goals is expanding into parts of the world where players might not have had much exposure to COD yet. There's a huge opportunity there, and mobile is the perfect way to reach them."

Whether it's by expanding CODM's Zombies offerings or collaborating with Black Ops 7, Gullett believes the game still has more to give. You can check out the rest of the interview, where we discuss the demise of Warzone Mobile and CODM's rivalry with shooters like Delta Force.

Whether it's by expanding CODM's Zombies offerings or collaborating with Black Ops 7, Gullett believes the game still has more to give. You can check out the rest of the interview, where we discuss the demise of Warzone Mobile and CODM's rivalry with shooters like Delta Force.