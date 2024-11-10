The Call of Duty: Mobile meta is always changing, for better or worse. As the new COD Mobile update arrives to celebrate the shooter’s fifth anniversary, players can jump into the new battle royale map Krai, and wield an excellent SMG that is already devastating lobbies in the best way possible. Make a new loadout, because the USS 9 SMG is coming to play.

You’ve likely seen this fierce weapon in previous entries in long-running FPS game series, either branded as the Uzi in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The November 6 Call of Duty: Mobile update gives the SMG a new lease of life, going up against the likes of the CX-9 and the almighty Fennec.

Barely a week into the fresh update, Call of Duty: Mobile players like YouTuber ‘Kith’ are already claiming the USS 9 is “broken.”

Effective at middle to close-range encounters, Kith highlights the SMGs sturdy reload time of just one second, and 1.6 seconds when the magazine is fully emptied. We’ve been using the USS 9 in our own matches, and while its time-to-kill is certainly impactful, the SMGs recoil pattern takes some getting used to. However, whether you’re a master of the touch screen, or using the best phone controllers out there, you’ll be able to get this under control in no time.

If you feel like using the USS 9 in the free mobile game, Kith recommends the following array of attachments: Monolith Suppressor, No Stock, and the Granulated Grip Tape.

There’s a Mythic version of the SMG to be had too in the new update, as Activision states in a recent blog post that you can “get your hands on the Mythic USS 9 Fusion, based on the new Season 10 SMG. This draw features the high-tech Mythic weapon blueprint alongside the Bulldozer Dark Star operator skin plus other themed rewards.” We recommend putting the SMG to the test in Krai, Call of Duty: Mobile’s new battle royale game mode map. However, it won’t be the traditional style of battle royale you’ve played in COD: Mobile before.

According to Activision, Krai’s “rules are a bit different here. Every Operator gets one respawn. After that, you’ll drop a scannable dog tag when eliminated. If your squad can reach it and scan it, you’re back in the game.” Check out our quick refresher on the map’s origins before you dive in.

