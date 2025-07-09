Call of Duty's spine-tingling action comes from the series' signature multiplayer, but for me, COD Zombies is everything to me. Nothing matches the lore, the secrets, and the thrill of tackling an easter egg at 3:00 AM. Yet, I feel like COD: Mobile is yet to catch up properly on this front. In my recent interview with CODM head, Jeffrey Gullett, I asked him about bringing the beloved game mode to handheld players.

Unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the Zombies side of Call of Duty: Mobile isn't quite as action-packed. Although it offers endless undead carnage on the go, FPS game players can only drop into one map: Shi No Numa. The classic World At War locale is lovingly restored, with new additions, of course, but it feels disconnected from the ongoing Dark Aether saga at large. Gullett is eager to take Zombies further, though.

"I can't share any specifics just yet, but I will say we'd love to expand on what Zombies can be in CODM," he shares with me. Right now, Activision's free mobile game is the only place to get a COD Zombies experience on iOS and Android devices. It's a rare space that the game inhabits, and one deserving of its own new mobile game entirely. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on the way, which Gullett confirms to me will appear in CODM in some capacity, the chance to reinvent COD: Mobile's Zombies mode is huge.

Gullet believes that "It's a mode with so much potential, and we know how much our players enjoy it. The team has plenty of ideas, and we're always looking for the right moment to bring more of them to life." As of late, the Zombies side of Call of Duty is somewhat faceless.

The era of Jason Blundell's transparency with the game's community is far behind us. It hasn't been without some major lows, but Kevin Drew's tenure overseeing Zombies, whether you're on PS5 or Steam Deck, is potentially shaping up for a massive finale in Black Ops 6.

I'm hopeful that, one day, Call of Duty: Mobile can echo that scale. Concluding the Zombies portion of our chat, Gullet adds that "we love Zombies, no question about it. It's such a unique part of the Call of Duty universe, and it's been a lot of fun bringing that experience to CODM. We know the Zombies community is super passionate and incredibly dedicated."

If you're after more Zombies insights, check out my talk with community legends 'MrRoflWaffles' and 'NoahJ456'.

