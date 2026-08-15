Modern Warfare 4 beta - how to play, game modes, dates, and platforms

I wouldn't blame you if you're on the fence about the next Call of Duty game, but that's why the Modern Warfare 4 beta is the perfect time to give it a try. With a look at the game's campaign, multiplayer modes, and even the new Warzone map, it's a massive offering to dive into ahead of launch. If you're wondering how to get access to the MW4 beta, then you're in the right place.

We'll get you ready to fight, regardless of whether you're playing on Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5, Xbox, or PC. There's plenty to unpack, so let's get stuck in.

Here's everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 4 beta:

How to play the Modern Warfare 4 beta

Getting into the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 beta depends on how you pre-ordered the game. If you bought a digital copy on Steam or the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, you don't need a code. Early access registration is included automatically, and you can download the beta when early access begins.

Physical preorders work slightly differently. The retailer will give you an early access code, usually by email or on your receipt. Amazon and other stores will usually send your beta codes via email a few days before the beta begins. When you get the code, redeem it here while signed in to your Activision account. You'll then receive an early access beta token by email shortly before the beta begins. Use this token to get the final beta code for your platform of choice, as you can only redeem it once.

When is the Modern Warfare 4 beta?

The Modern Warfare 4 beta runs across two weekends. Early access runs through Friday, August 21, 2026, to Tuesday, August 25, 2026, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The open beta starts on Friday, August 28, 2026, to Tuesday, September 1, 2026, on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Even if you don't preorder Modern Warfare 4, you'll still get your chance to play when the open beta begins.

What platforms is the Modern Warfare 4 beta on?

The Modern Warfare 4 beta is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. If you're a PC player, you can play through Steam or Battle.net, while Xbox players can use Xbox Play Anywhere to access the game on both Xbox and PC. Nintendo Switch 2 players will have to wait for the open beta, as the console isn't included in early access.

Is the Modern Warfare 4 beta free?

Yes, the Modern Warfare 4 beta is free. You'll need to lock in your Modern Warfare 4 pre-order to get in on the early access weekend if you're playing on PS5, Xbox, or PC. Everyone can play the open beta weekend for free, without pre-ordering the game.

Is the Modern Warfare 4 beta on Nintendo Switch 2?

The Modern Warfare 4 beta is on Nintendo Switch 2, and it is the first Call of Duty to be playable on the handheld. There's no compromise either; you're getting all the same content that players on other platforms are getting. With full cross-play, you can squad up with your friends, no matter which console they decide to play on.

Modern Warfare 4 beta modes

The first MW4 beta weekend includes familiar modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Search and Destroy. You'll also get to play Inflation, Kill Block, 3v3 Gunfight, and, Kill Block.

If you're wondering what Inflation actually is, it's a new mode built around cash. Eliminated players drop money, which you can collect during the match, giving the mode a similar feel to Kill Confirmed but with cash replacing dog tags. Kill Block is arguably the more interesting addition.

Rather than giving you a single fixed map to memorize, its modular sections can be rearranged between matches, changing the routes, sightlines, and combat spaces. Infinity Ward claims there are hundreds of possible combinations, so don't expect to learn one layout and call it a day. There's also the Mobility Course, which gives you a dedicated place to get comfortable with Modern Warfare 4's movement and traversal before throwing yourself into a public match.

The second beta weekend adds Hijack, Combat Outpost, and Ground War to the lineup. You'll also get maps including Rooftops, Silkworm, Transit 213, Cachette, and Lithium. Don't expect to play Modern Warfare 4 DMZ, though, as it isn't included in the beta. However, you can play one mission from the FPS game's campaign. Entrenched is a slice of MW4's story, set in a snowy battlefield in the heat of a brutal skirmish.

Is Warzone in the Modern Warfare 4 beta?

Call of Duty: Warzone is included in the MW4 beta, but not during the early access weekend. If you're keen to check out the new map, Zodiac, then you'll need to play during the open beta weekend. Zodiac is a Resurgence map, so expect a similar experience to Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep.

That's everything we know about the Modern Warfare 4 beta. If you're looking for teammates, head to the Pocket Tactics Discord server to assemble your squad.