Everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 4 DMZ

After making its debut in 2022, Call of Duty's extraction shooter spin-off returns with Modern Warfare 4 DMZ. Retooled with revamped progression, crafting mechanics, social features, and war-torn battlefields to fight in, MW4 DMZ could be the switch-up from ARC Raiders or Marathon that you're looking for.

There's so much to dig into, and I'm here to streamline all the good stuff you need to know. So, wanna squad up?

Here's everything in our Modern Warfare 4 DMZ guide:

When is the Modern Warfare 4 DMZ release date?

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ launches on October 23, 2026. It arrives alongside the full game, which includes an all-new campaign, multiplayer suite, and Warzone content. That means there won't be any waiting until a mid-season update or a huge patch down the line. DMZ is a day one mode.

Is Modern Warfare 4 DMZ free?

No, Modern Warfare 4 DMZ is not free to play. While the first iteration of the mode launched as a free download for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) owners, you'll need to own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to play DMZ this time around. We can hope for free weekends to appear during seasonal updates to experience Modern Warfare 4, just like previous Call of Duty entries.

What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 4?

DMZ is an extraction shooter mode in Modern Warfare 4 that tasks players with completing missions, looting gear, fighting players, and attempting to escape. If you've ever played ARC Raiders, Escape from Tarkov, or Marathon, then you should be pretty familiar with how DMZ mode plays. Just like those games, getting high-tier loot and taking it back with you is the main thrill, but it doesn't always go to plan.

The mode originally debuted in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), as a free-to-play offering alongside Warzone. In that iteration, players could take on contracts, eliminate in-game factions, and come across other players. Set in Al-Mazrah, the map was filled with all manner of world activities, such as defeating enemy strongholds or uncovering hidden caches.

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ platforms

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ is set to release on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is a current-gen title, it's leaving PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players behind. There's also no version for the original Nintendo Switch, as the handheld is simply too underpowered to run the game. However, as it's headed to PC, we're hoping it runs decently on portable gaming consoles like the ROG Xbox Ally or Lenovo Legion Go. With a little luck, it could be playable on your Steam Deck.

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ PVP

It wouldn't be Call of Duty without some PVP action, and MW4 DMZ puts you right in the danger zone. This time, there are more consequences for your actions. If you decide to gun down every player you come across, DMZ's bounty system can make life hard for you. As you defeat more players, you build notoriety, which increases the price on your head. It also makes you more visible and easier to track in-game. However, you're building a reputation on the notoriety bounty leaderboard, too.

Don't forget, it works both ways. Players who fancy becoming a big-shot bounty hunter can secure a leaderboard spot by collecting dog tags. Extracting with them awards you a massive payout. Hunting bounties can reduce notoriety on yourself, so it might be worth it if you want to lay low. What makes this kind of experience great, like ARC Raiders, is proximity chat. You can listen, mute, or talk to other players in DMZ, whether you're agreeing to a temporary truce or baiting them into an early demise.

As DMZ is completely revamped on a technical level, it includes the following upgrades to proximity chat:

Distance-Based Vocal Falloff - hear enemies the closer they are to you

Directionality - Pinpoint chatter more precisely depending on the direction your foe is approaching from

Environmental Voice Reverb - Sound reverberates off structures, inside and out, giving you a clue where other players might be hiding

So, when you're in a fight, don't forget to use your quiet voices.

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ map

MW4 DMZ is set in Hajin, one of the biggest maps in Call of Duty history. It rewards players who push off the beaten path with environmental storytelling and hidden areas scattered throughout its regions. Set in an area bordering Russia and the Korean peninsula, Hajin is a highly contested zone where factions compete for abandoned military tech left behind after the events of the FPS game's story.

The environment around you in Hajin changes from run to run, with dynamic weather that affects visibility and movement. Heavy rain can limit sightlines, while fog and overcast conditions can turn familiar routes into more unpredictable paths. The region includes a mix of locations such as the fallout reactor, a prison complex, the remains of Hajin City, and a heavily defended military base.

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ progression

The biggest part of MW4 DMZ is undoubtedly progression. After all, you want those hours you're spending in Hajin to be worth it. This is where DMZ has seriously overhauled itself. To make it easier for you, all of the important stuff is broken down into sections below. Let's start with the Forward Operating Base.

Forward Operating Base

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) is the central hub for all DMZ players, built around preparation and progression. You'll return here before and after every match to access crafting systems like the 3D Printer, store items in the Stash, purchase weapons, and use services such as the firing range, bounty boards, and other upgrade systems that unlock over time. The FOB also acts as a social and staging area where squads regroup and prepare for the next mission. Think of it like the HQ from Call of Duty: World War II.

Active Duty Operators

Players can create multiple Operators using the returning Active Duty slot system from Modern Warfare 2 DMZ. Each Operator carries a persistent loadout and backpack across deployments, and you can further customize them through the Trait System, allowing players to build a roster of specialists suited to different mission types and playstyles.

As you rank up your Operator, you can spend earned Trait Points to improve performance across multiple areas. Trait Points focus on combat, scavenging, and utility skills. Each of your Operators progresses independently, enabling specialization for roles such as PVP combat, infiltration, looting, or cash-focused 'mule' builds. Traits also provide passive bonuses and flexible progression paths, allowing players to tailor Operators to specific mission roles.

Looting

Looting is what you're here for in DMZ. As you become familiar with Hajin, you can track down ingredients that enable advanced crafting recipes and improved gear. Hunting rarer components is pivotal, allowing access to items such as Killstreaks, upgraded Plate Carriers, and specialized Backpack variants, as well as recipes that enhance crafting with the 3D Printer.

The type of loot you find is contextual, too. Police stations, for example, typically contain combat gear and tactical equipment, while hospitals may hold limited medical supplies, and residential areas often provide crafting materials and scavenged resources.

Crafting

Crafting allows you to convert recovered resources into equipment, weapons, and other valuables. During a mission, DMZ automatically breaks down collected materials, reducing inventory management and allowing players to focus on completing objectives. Once extracted, you can use resources at the FOB through an expanded crafting system centered around an upgradable 3D Printer. As you upgrade the printer, it unlocks access to more advanced recipes, equipment, and rare gear.

Here's what you can get from the 3D Printer:

Gear - Utility equipment, including NVGs and parachutes

Backpacks - Portable storage with different capacities and specialized functions

Plate Carriers - Various armor vest configurations

Tacticals - Non-lethal equipment designed for tactical advantages

Lethals - Offensive equipment used to damage or eliminate threats

Consumables - Support items such as painkillers and radiation blockers

Field Upgrades - Tactical support and intelligence tools. Unlike Multiplayer, Field Upgrades in DMZ do not recharge

Fire Support Items - Deployable killstreak and fire support assets

Tracked Recipes - Pinned crafting recipes that help track required materials

Special Items - Unique items used for a variety of gameplay functions

As you explore Hajin, you gain access to rarer resources needed to craft advanced equipment and support specialized playstyles.

Weapon condition

You might have an arsenal to wage war with, but there is always the next weapon. You can find damaged weapons in Hajin and extract them to turn them into something deadly. Many show signs of heavy use, including damaged optics, missing or broken attachments, unstable components, and field-made repairs that impact both their appearance and performance. There are also unique weapon variants equipped with specialized attachments and distinctive camouflage patterns.

Extraction

You can extract from Hajin using helicopters and skyhooks. It's a high-risk operation, but the battles to get out alive are absolutely awesome in extraction shooters. Last-minute efforts to suppress other teams, running out of ammo, running to safety. I live for that juice.

MIA System

Extracting is never easy, but it doesn't mean you're completely doomed - even if you're already eliminated. The MIA System is similar to Warzone redeployments. Players can spend in-game cash to rescue their teammates, which keeps their progression intact. So, if you get brought back, you won't start from scratch. But that's not the only tool at your disposal.

Tourniquet

You're going to get shot, it's inevitable. Luckily, you can equip a Tourniquet to stave off harsh wounds, giving you a chance to make it out alive. This isn't a permanent solution, so you still need to use medical supplies to keep going.

Ranking up

Every deployment places your gear, resources, and rewards at risk until you successfully extract. Failed operations can set you back, but you still earn XP, unlock rewards, and make progress toward long-term goals. Each deployment advances your overall progression, while greater rewards depend on skill, preparation, and tactical decision-making. So, make sure your squad is decent.

Modern Warfare 4 DMZ story

Following the events of the Modern Warfare 4 campaign, an exclusion zone across the Korean peninsula remains filled with abandoned military tech, weapons stockpiles, and new threats. As a covert CIA asset, you deploy behind enemy lines to secure valuable resources before they fall into the wrong hands. You'll find enemy players and hostile forces throughout the zone, forcing you to constantly choose between cooperation, confrontation, or escape.

And there you have it, that's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 4 DMZ. If you need to find players to team up with, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server.