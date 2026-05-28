We're getting our first Call of Duty game on a Nintendo platform in 13 years

After more than a decade, Call of Duty is returning to Nintendo consoles. Once again, a leaker with a reliable track record predicted this not 24 hours ago, but it's now confirmed by Infinity Ward itself.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on October 23 on the Nintendo Switch 2, along with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. Earlier today, we got an official YouTube stream showcasing the game's setting, and now the release date and platforms have been confirmed, too.

It's about time to bring the giant franchise back to Nintendo's devices, considering that the last COD game on a Nintendo console was 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U, of all things. This entry sees you play as Private Park, as part of a North Korean invasion. The game's campaign heads to New York, Paris, Mumbai, but has a new main setting: Korea.

This reveal was part of the leaks and rumors earlier this week. The stream mentioned above has now been removed, but it showed a destroyed street with businesses and rubble all around in the video. There's an official trailer, which you can see below:

Now, this isn't to be confused with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which came out on the Nintendo DS in 2007; this is a fourth entry into the Modern Warfare series, separate from that.

Yesterday, a post showing off billbil-kun's blurred, leaked cover of the latest Modern Warfare game got a comment suggesting that this "should be the first CoD game on Nintendo Switch 2". NatetheHate actually replied to this, saying "Yes", and now it's another positive prediction on his part.