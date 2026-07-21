Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 pre-orders confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

It's a massive time for Call of Duty this year, as Modern Warfare 4 is taking over shooter duties from Black Ops 7. Captain Price, Ghost, and all the lads are getting ready for war. After initially shutting out portable players, Infinity Ward and Activision are gearing up for Modern Warfare 4 pre-orders on the Nintendo Switch 2. Finally, Microsoft's pledge to bring the shooter to Nintendo hardware is coming to fruition.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 go live on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Currently, there are no exact listings on where to lock in your purchase of the latest Call of Duty game, but Activision notes that players can "expect further intel" closer to the date. With Gamescom getting closer, this could be at Opening Night Live. However, unless there are any major changes, it'll likely follow the trend of other new Switch games. That means you can look forward to pre-ordering Modern Warfare 4 digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Activision confirms that physical Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will arrive later this year. This iteration of the FPS game is likely set to be available on the usual list of retailers, such as Amazon, GameStop, or Walmart. In the United Kingdom, high-street shops such as Currys or Argos are all-but-confirmed to sell physical copies. But what about a special edition?

The series is known for its bombastic collector's bundles, be it the night-vision goggles included with Modern Warfare 2 (2009) or the coveted Juggernog fridge bundled with Black Ops 3.

Modern Warfare 4 will launch with three editions: a Digital Standard Edition, a Digital Vault Edition, and a Physical Standard Edition. The Vault Edition packs in extra content, including the Hostile Alliance Operator Pack, the Special Forces Operator Pack, the Signature Weapon Collection, one season of BlackCell, and a Modern Warfare 4 DMZ Deployment Bonus at launch.

Players who buy the Digital Standard Edition can also upgrade to the Vault Edition later for an additional fee, though the upgrade isn't available for physical copies. Nintendo Switch 2 players will be able to choose between a digital download or a physical Standard Edition from participating retailers once pre-orders go live.

Of course, there's a Modern Warfare 4 beta on the way, but don't worry, no purchase is necessary if you're eager to play it ahead of the Modern Warfare 4 release date. We'll see you out there on the battlefield.