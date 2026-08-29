Modern Warfare 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 impressed me at Gamescom, but playing at home reveals a potential problem

The halls of Gamescom are a sweaty place, and that's before I've even set foot in the fight ahead. Modern Warfare 4 is on the showroom floor, with Nintendo proudly showcasing the forthcoming Switch 2 version. There's a lot of trepidation surrounding it, as it's already a punching bag for anyone with the slightest disdain for the handheld. Between playing it in Cologne and at home, there's a lot to like, albeit with a few caveats.

On offer is the content from the first weekend of the Modern Warfare 4 beta, but Nintendo is giving attendees at its booth the option to pick which modes or maps they play. It's all down to the luck of the draw, and in this instance, it's a good old-fashioned game of Team Deathmatch. Before the skirmish begins, my initial worries about the Nintendo Switch 2 version quickly surface. To be candid, visually, it needs work. Texture pop-in is fairly frequent, and the fidelity of character models is especially concerning. You've likely seen the memes of Captain Price's unfortunate likeness, and that look extends to the rest of the operator roster.

It's not uncommon for beta builds of FPS games like this to be sliced up from an older version of the game. In the case of Call of Duty, this is normal when a multiplayer beta rolls around. I'm hoping that's the culprit here and that the launch version of MW4 is far richer graphically. After all, this is a handheld that outputs a fantastic port of Cyberpunk 2077.

Beyond these visual worries, though, Modern Warfare 4 is thankfully solid on the performance front. Playing it docked with a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, it feels superb to handle from the get-go. There's no noticeable compromise compared to its console counterparts.

Docked, Modern Warfare 4 seemingly targets 60fps, with a secret that's become apparent playing the beta at home after Gamescom. If you want a higher framerate, right now, it's only in the core multiplayer modes. Warzone and the campaign opt for 30fps, and this could be a problem for many players. Whether this changes in the release build is unclear. But to be honest, this isn't as bad as you think. After playing a few matches of Zodiac Resurgence, it's a mostly stable experience. There are a few instances of dodgy particle and weather effects, but the gameplay itself is sturdy.

It's a miracle to see Warzone on Nintendo's handheld. The console needs a definitive FPS for its library, and if developer Digital Legends delivers the goods technically, we may be in luck at launch. I do think some tweaks are needed for sensitivity, though. It doesn't quite feel dialed in on the Joy-Cons, with constant changes needed to really find the sweet spot. I suspect I'm not alone on that front, but I wager lots of players will be opting for docked gameplay most of the time with this one. It's genuinely impressive to see MW4 on Nintendo Switch 2, but I'm still hoping the launch build eases my concerns. But what about the actual gameplay?

After dipping out of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's woeful multiplayer suite, this could be the kick I need to get back on board. You see, I cut my teeth on online gaming with this series. In 2007, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare pulled me into multiplayer battles, setting me on a course that defined my relationship with this genre. Thousands of hours and multiple games later, it's still the Modern Warfare series that gets me invested, for better or worse.

For me, the immediate difference comes from the lack of Omnimovement. While I'm a fan of Treyarch's flexible, Max Payne-like movement system, Infinity Ward's decision to move away from it isn't a terrible one. There's still some lingering DNA when sliding into prone or diving for cover, but MW4 is trying to find a happy medium that balances the series' arcade pacing with tactile positioning. Of course, it won't take long for pros to exploit its movement. But as it stands, traversing around maps is a wicked rush.

Gunplay is punchy, but admittedly, I'm still not decided on how I feel about MW4's rapid-fire time-to-kill. Weapons are buffed and nerfed all the time in Call of Duty, and that's already happening in the beta. Some SMGs are already overperforming at range, at least in my opinion. Series staples like the M4 are clear-cut candidates for dominating, too. The recoil on it is barely there depending on your build, with a satisfying clack from the Pro Controller as I pull the trigger.

As I've already played a fair bit of the beta on PlayStation 5 before heading to Gamescom, I can tell you how Create a Class fares so far. Setting up your weapon is relatively straightforward. It's the same format seen in recent entries: pick a weapon, add up to five attachments, and you're done.

However, the twist this time is that you can equip Apex Attachments. These don't take up existing slots. Rather than give you stat increases, they can change how a weapon performs and its role within your loadout. Think adding alternative fire modes that elevate a weapon above its traditional purpose. If you want an Apex Attachment that lets you obliterate your foes with throwing knives, go for it.

It's admittedly pretty cool as a concept, but I do think it's an easy access point for Infinity Ward to introduce absolutely stupid additions down the line. Can this be the Call of Duty that promises to withhold from unfitting crossovers and bundles? That remains to be seen, but if it happens, I can already see Apex Attachments falling victim to it.

I'm not sure I'll personally be getting much use out of them, either. I'm already getting cold sweats thinking about how they could influence the Modern Warfare 4 DMZ meta. Speaking of it, there's no DMZ preview in the beta, so I can't comment on it just yet. Again, it's an opportunity to bring a real contender to the Nintendo Switch 2's game lineup, as an extraction shooter of this caliber could be a big hit. That's if it's any good, of course. In the wake of ARC Raiders and genre godfather Escape from Tarkov, it needs to have something truly special up its sleeve.

Within the multiplayer modes, newcomer Kill Block is quickly emerging as a winner. It takes the Gunfight format and applies it to 10v10 battles over a few rounds. Weapons still change, but more importantly, so does the map. And I don't mean a whole map swipe, either. This mode mixes and matches locales from Call of Duty history, conjuring weird and wonderful configurations that keep each firefight fresh. It's one of the strongest additions to the playlist pool in years, and I can't wait to play more of it.

Modern Warfare 4's Nintendo Switch 2 debut starts with positive signs. There's still work to be done to get it into a better place, especially fidelity-wise. Right now, Call of Duty is finally reunited with Nintendo, and this could be the beginning of a shift forward for shooters on the handheld.

You can keep up with our Gamescom coverage over at the Pocket Tactics Discord server.