Verdansk returns as Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 brings four maps to Warzone

It's a huge time for Call of Duty, as Modern Warfare 4 Season One is right around the corner. We've already got plenty to look forward to across Multiplayer and DMZ, but it's Warzone that's getting a particularly interesting shake-up. Activision confirms that four maps are coming on Friday, November 6, 2026, including two brand-new locations and the return of a couple of fan favourites.

First up for Warzone, we've got Hajin and Zodiac, two new maps joining the free-to-play battle royale. Hajin currently serves as the battleground for DMZ, as well as the backdrop for the Modern Warfare 4 campaign. However, Zodiac is where my curiosity is piqued. You'll remember it from the MW4 beta, but don't expect to see it on the main playlist. As it's a smaller locale, you'll be fighting here on the Resurgence playlist.

However, it's not all about new arrivals. Verdansk and Rebirth Island are also making their return. Verdansk is the most recognisable location in Warzone history, so I'm sure plenty of players will be happy to see it back in the rotation. Rebirth Island, meanwhile, has built up its own dedicated following, making this a pretty substantial lineup for Season One.

Activision is saving the full Warzone breakdown for Monday, November 2, 2026, when it'll publish a dedicated blog post for the mode.

Expect to see more information on the new maps, in-game events, gameplay reworks, and how the integration with Modern Warfare 4 is going to work. If you're more interested in DMZ, then it's good news there, too. There's a new location called X01 to explore, complete with fresh enemies, orders, and gear to loot.

It's certainly shaping up to be a busy first season for the FPS, but I'm particularly interested in DMZ, if we're being completely honest. After debuting as a purely average offering in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), it's become the highlight of MW4 for me.

With unexpected levels of depth and reasons to keep going back to Hajin, this is where the juice could be going forward. Either way, we're eating good when MW4 Season One drops. I'll see you out there.