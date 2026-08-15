Call of Duty: Warzone finally comes to Nintendo Switch 2 in the Modern Warfare 4 beta

Getting to play the latest Call of Duty early is typically the same experience. A few multiplayer modes and maps to get a taste of what the long-running FPS series is conjuring up for the year. Well, Modern Warfare 4 is changing the formula. If you're deploying into the upcoming beta for MW4 on Nintendo Switch 2, then it'll include the console's first-ever iteration of Warzone.

Compared to previous playtests, the Modern Warfare 4 beta is shaping up to be the biggest content offering ahead of launch in the franchise's history. Not only can Call of Duty players check out a slice of the game's multiplayer suite and a mission from the campaign, but it also includes Zodiac, the all-new Call of Duty: Warzone map debuting exclusively with MW4. However, it won't be available during the first beta weekend.

If you're specifically wanting to play the new Warzone map, then you'll need to hop on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 during the second beta weekend, which runs from Friday, August 28 to Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Zodiac is a Resurgence map, so the playlist follows the same rules as previous games. If you get downed, you can spawn back into the match after a brief countdown. Should your teammates get kills during that countdown, you'll redeploy earlier.

Resurgence maps are usually a smaller experience, with locations such as Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep, and Haven's Hollow delivering tight-knit fights across a more compact region. Zodiac is set to be added to Modern Warfare 4 after the game's launch in October. Going off the first look at Zodiac, it appears to be a more vibrant locale than maps like Vondel or even the coveted Verdansk. It's likely to contain different biomes, but more importantly, I'm keen to see how it runs on Nintendo Switch 2.

Although some games can get away with coasting along at 30fps, for fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty, it needs to be hitting a steady 60fps. Speaking of the console's performance, you can get hands-on with Modern Warfare 4 at the Nintendo Gamescom booth on the show floor. It features alongside a strong roster of new Switch games, including 007 First Light, Splatoon Raiders, and Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Before then, get ready to see a huge showcase of Modern Warfare at COD Next, Activision's annual presentation that features looks at the story, Warzone, and multiplayer, with insights from key developers at Infinity Ward.