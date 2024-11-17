From reliable assault rifles to shredding SMGs, the weapon pool in BO6 is stacked with some serious meta contenders. Warzone Mobile players can get their share of the action now too, as a new update for the Call of Duty battle royale game is live across iOS and Android devices. Not only does it contain an impressive arsenal to destroy your foes with, but it also introduces arguably the slickest feature in Black Ops 6.

Activision’s latest patch for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile kicks off the Black Ops 6 content cycle for the free mobile game, bringing an array of guns that are currently blasting players into oblivion on the series’ console counterpart. The latest Call of Duty game launched with 25 primary weapons, alongside secondary choices like the GS45 handgun – an essential staple for Zombies players looking for some classic Mustang and Sally action. You can currently add meta picks like the Model L, XM4, and KSV to any Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile loadout, but that’s not all.

If you’re looking for an advantage over your enemies, there are 15 new perks, 12 scorestreaks, eight field upgrades, and numerous lethal/tactical equipment pieces also making their way into the battle royale game. To accommodate these changes, the patch has reset all loadouts, adding in a dedicated melee spot. However, easily the coolest feature of this new update is the addition of Black Ops 6’s Omnimovement system.

While the notion of Max Payne-influenced combat isn’t revolutionary, its context within Call of Duty keeps skirmishes feeling rejuvenated and energetic. Combined with the ability to slide, sprint, and turn in an overhauled 360-degree manner, just about any gunfight in Warzone Mobile can turn into your own personal John Woo movie. If you need a respite from the FPS game’s battle royale modes, you can also enjoy the return of a certified Black Ops classic: Nuketown.

“Built by Veteran Treyarch Map designer Adam Hoggatt and released as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops in November 2010, this remaster remains extremely faithful to the original design and layout of the map, even down to the precise placement of parked vehicles and other scenery harking back to the original three-lane design,” Activision says in the game’s patch notes.

So, if you heard rumors about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile shutting down, this update proves there’s still plenty of mileage left.

