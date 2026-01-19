Activision may be working on a secret Call of Duty game, and Warzone Mobile could be the key

Last year, Activision delisted Warzone Mobile from the Google Play Store, bringing the game's brief life to an end. With no future updates and word of a sequel, most players are dropping into Call of Duty Mobile's battle royale mode instead. However, it appears that Activision may have unfinished business. Out of nowhere, COD Warzone Mobile is seemingly back from the ashes - kind of.

When Call of Duty Warzone Mobile began removing itself from online marketplaces, Activision stated that the free mobile game would still retain active servers. If you kept the game installed on your device or downloaded it before its removal, you can still play it today. If there are any major bugs or issues, they won't be getting patched out anytime soon, though. Now, leaker 'SargeOP' notes that the game is available for pre-registration on the Play Store.

In my own testing on my Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, I'm unable to access the listing on the store in the United Kingdom. It appears to be a regional change, as other users based in India are able to download the game. That's according to Redditor 'Dakkudaddy_' who says, "I downloaded this game from the Play Store through pre-registration a few days ago. While playing, nothing has changed from what we saw in the old Warzone; it looks the same."

There's a browser page for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile that includes a very bare bones synopsis and older images of the game. It doesn't note any dates of its initial posting, but using the Wayback Machine indicates that this is likely an outdated version of the link, with only two changes to the URL in September 2022. This lines up with the game's initial announcement, as pre-orders for Warzone Mobile became available in November 2022, coinciding with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the brief rebrand to Warzone 2.0 on consoles.

Now, the real twist in the tale here is that SargeOP claims Activision is preparing to reveal an unannounced mobile title. In a separate social media post, they allege that "Activision is working on an unannounced mobile title" and that it's focusing on FPS and PVEVP elements. It's also worth highlighting that the scooper adds that the game could feature strategy aspects. Is Activision giving the game a complete revamp?

It isn't the only development happening behind the scenes. Recently, prominent COD reporter 'realityuk' brought attention to changes in Call of Duty HQ's backend, with a branch listed for a currently unreleased Nintendo Switch port. If this comes to fruition, it'll make good on Microsoft's promise to work with Nintendo on porting the series back in 2023. A possible relaunch of Warzone Mobile alongside a Nintendo Switch 2 version could prove fruitful.

Warzone Mobile struggled to retain FPS game fans during its lifespan, with revenue quickly falling off from April 2024 onwards, per a Statista report. It's a shame, as I've always felt that it offered a strong, console-like experience - moreso than Call of Duty Mobile. With features such as omnimovement from Black Ops 6, consistent weapon libraries, and skins transferring into the game, it had some serious potential.