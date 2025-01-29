It’s been quite a while since the last major Warzone Mobile update, but the wait is over: Warzone Season 2 is here. Following the launch of Black Ops 6, Activision has been working on integrations that match Treyarch’s shooter, including that sweet Omnimovement system. Although the two experiences offer parity for progression, Black Ops 6’s new The Terminator event will be left behind when it launches on February 6, 2026.

Well, kind of. According to the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile patch notes, Activision clarifies that while The Terminator bundle will be available to purchase across both FPS games, it won’t “have the related in-game event for Terminator, which will only be live on PC/console.” If you haven’t been keeping up with all things COD, you may have missed that for some reason, The Terminator franchise is getting its own event with exclusive rewards. Featuring mostly cosmetic gifts, the event is due to end around February 28, 2025.

You’ll progress through The Terminator event by collecting skulls after eliminating players in both multiplayer and Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, making the decision to omit it from Warzone Mobile even stranger. As this limited-time rewards pass isn’t bound by a dedicated game mode, adding skulls to Warzone Mobile’s mosh pit playlist – or just the standard battle royale game modes – seems like an oversight. If you’re scratching your head wondering why The Terminator pairing up with Call of Duty feels familiar, that’s because it isn’t the first time.

Call of Duty: Vanguard – an entry set in World War 2 – debuted a cosmetic bundle based on the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Since the launch of Black Ops 6, I’ve personally been hoping that Treyarch would embrace the game’s 90s setting, leaning on iconic movies of the decade or cultural touchstones like the grunge movement for cosmetics. Crossovers aren’t necessary to enjoy Call of Duty, but something like a Point Break event is an easy slam dunk.

Nevertheless, if The Terminator bundle looks like something that’s worth your money, it’ll likely be available for around 2,400 COD points. Whether you’re getting some Black Ops 6 Steam Deck action, or dropping into Warzone Mobile, it’ll be waiting in your operator skin library after purchasing it. Based on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness in James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi classic, there’s also a skin depicting the T-800 in all its metallic glory.

