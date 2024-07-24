We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

COD Warzone Mobile’s new Keep reward skin is particularly horny

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Season 5 refreshes The Keep with all new rewards, as the FPS game channels big sci-fi vibes with this drop.

COD Warzone Mobile: An image of the Voidlink Keep bundle in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile 

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Season 5 keeps Activision’s pocket-sized FPS titan fueled up with a fresh smattering of content, but the real highlight is what it means for The Keep. Exclusive to iOS and Android players, The Keep is Call of Duty’s way of getting in on the gacha game hype train. If you’re looking for some futuristic sci-fi threads, then you might want to try your luck.

Activision is rolling out the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Season 5 update to players now, and according to the multiplayer game’s latest blog post, The Keep has four new rewards up for grabs. Available to nab from the start of Season 5, these are the following rewards that you can acquire:

  • Corso Hammer Horn operator skin
  • DG-58 LSW Thick Skin weapon blueprint

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: An image of the COD Warzone Mobile Season 5 Keep rewards.

Nope, that isn’t Excalibur from Warframe above, but this new FPS game skin is extremely similar we reckon. That isn’t a bad thing, though, because if you’re going to take influence from anyone’s drip, why not take it from one of the best ARPG games around? The Voidlink Keep drop will come to players later on in Season 5.

Apart from its absolutely horned-up appearance, we’re quite fond of this sleek makeover for the DG-58 LSW. While this weapon has moved up and down the game’s meta selection, it is currently a sturdy choice for any long to medium-range engagements.

There will also be another two The Keep drops to look out for, as Activision clarifies that the Ethereal Echoes and Mad Maskque bundles will arrive down the line. You can expect additional rewards to arrive as the mobile game’s mid-season update approaches too.

The Keep’s assortment of new gacha game-style rewards arrives alongside the thrills of Warzone Mobile’s big WWE: SummerSlam event. With skins for Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio hitting Verdansk, now is your time to become a champion.

