After launching Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to considerable success and glowing revenue reports, Activision's pocket-sized battle royale game can't conjure the same enthusiasm that its console counterpart enjoys. While Call of Duty: Mobile continues to add sizeable updates, Warzone Mobile is set to disappear from the App Store and Google Play Store shortly.

Activision shares the news of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's content plans on the game's official X account, clarifying that "going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors […] it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences." At launch, the battle royale game generated over $1.4 million in revenue within just four days.

However, despite giving players access to beloved maps like Verdansk before the locale's grand return in Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and consoles this year, the game is largely overshadowed by the success of Call of Duty: Mobile. From Sunday, May 18, 2025, Activision is set to delist Warzone Mobile, although it will continue to keep the game's servers online with cross-progression intact. The ability to purchase in-game currency is also to be removed, and any remaining COD points can be redeemed through the in-game store.

With no "new seasonal content and gameplay updates" coming in the future, the game's fate hangs in the balance. Previous updates have brought crossover content from entries such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, giving players the incentive to grind out camos and other challenges, irrespective of what platform they choose to battle on.

Warzone Mobile also benefits from the addition of features like Black Ops 6's Omnimovement, a new movement system that allows sprinting, diving, and sliding in any direction. In comparison to Call of Duty: Mobile, it feels far closer to the console experience that the FPS game series offers. Whether the game remains online beyond this year is uncertain; the aim for Activision is seemingly to transition players over to Call of Duty: Mobile with new rewards.

"For a limited time, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can log in to Call of Duty: Mobile using their Activision account and receive COD Points redeemable in Call of Duty: Mobile equal to double the amount of their Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile COD Points balance, plus other awesome rewards," Activsion adds.

If players attempt to reinstall Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile after Monday, May 19, 2025, they will be unable to do so. That leaves you just two days to get the game before access is shut off.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.