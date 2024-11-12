We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile really shutting down?

Recent rumors claim Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is closing down, but this new update sheds light on major changes for COD players.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile 

Warzone Mobile has hit some stumbling blocks over the last few months, with the accompanying app Call of Duty: Mobile continuing to overshadow it. You may have heard claims that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is shutting down, despite launching in March. Well, that isn’t the case, at least not yet – but you could miss out on the fun following huge changes to the game’s performance requirements.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to introduce a wealth of new content that bridges the gap between its larger FPS game counterpart, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Alongside the inclusion of Black Ops 6 weapons and equipment, the battle royale game will also debut Omnimovement for iPhone and Android players. Omnimovement is the fresh overhaul of Call of Duty’s movement, allowing players to sprint, turn, slide, and dive in any direction, similar to that of Rockstar Games’ masterful Max Payne 3 or the underrated action game Stranglehold. Remember that one?

Naturally, Digital Legends will patch this mechanic into the game with some major quality-of-life enhancements, which in turn will eliminate older iOS and Android firmware from being compatible with the free mobile game.

“The new Warzone Mobile minimum specifications require iOS 17 or Android 13 or higher on a device with a GPU capable of bindless texturing, effective beginning November 14, 2024. Your device will need to meet these minimum specifications to continue receiving updates and access the latest game version for Season 1 and beyond,” says Activision in a recent social media post.

If your device isn’t compatible going forward, it isn’t all bad news. The silver lining is that you can “continue playing version 3.10 for a limited time (approximately six months) provided 3.10 is installed before November 14. From that point forward, all future app installations and updates will require a device compatible with the min-spec.”

Intended as a gesture of goodwill for players unable to play Warzone Mobile following the update, Activision clarifies that it’s offering “special rewards” in Call of Duty: Mobile. Activision has provided a comprehensive list of all the devices that won’t work with Warzone Mobile in the future, which you can view here.

