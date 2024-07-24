Call of Duty Warzone Mobile isn’t just worth picking up for the thrills of our beloved Verdansk, but because Activision continues to make new updates on par with its console counterpart. If you were worried that the wicked WWE crossover wasn’t going to land in your lap, well think again, because the smackdown is hitting iOS and Android devices. Whether you’re a Rhea Ripley stan or a Rey Mysterio loyalist, here’s what you can expect to see on the battlefield.

As part of Activision’s goal to unify seasonal content between the popular mobile game and its mighty console battle royale game big brother, the latest Call of Duty Warzone Mobile blog post confirms that the sweaty, muscle-clad WWE crossover is hitting up the shores of Verdansk. Between new map updates and shared battle pass rewards, the blog post clarifies that players can dive into the “no-holds-barred Round 2: WWE SummerSlam Event coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile featuring limited-time rewards for devoted brawlers.”

Even as someone with a passing interest in WWE, I have to admit that these new Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio skins are pretty badass. With plenty of hours of my youth spent mashing buttons in WWE: Smackdown vs. Raw 2008, the addition of Mysterio specifically has the nostalgia bells ringing. However, you should know that Rhea Ripley is locked to the Season 5 battle pass.

The Round 2: WWE SummerSlam event begins on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and will conclude on Thursday, August 8, 2024. To bag yourself some gnarly rewards, you’ll need to collect Heavyweight Badges simply by playing the gritty FPS game, according to Activision.

Verdansk itself is getting some visual tweaks, with multiple new POIs appearing across the island:

Zoo: A previously empty section of the Downtown Park is now the site of a zoo. Explore animal enclosures and other park amenities throughout the large attraction

Train Wreck: Weave through the aftermath of a cargo train derailed by heavy vehicles. Search the overturned cargo for loot while remaining on the lookout for other scavengers

Construction Site: Battle atop a new building being developed in Downtown. Only the top two levels under construction are accessible, by parachute or ascender. Bring a long-range weapon for the views

Cliffside Base: A brutalist-style military stronghold has been built into a cliffside near Dam. The interior of this POI will unlock later this season. Get a new perspective over the Airport from the two-story structure and seek out upgrades within its walls

Government Building: Fight from the rooftop of a new government building in the Subhill area. The interior of this POI will unlock later this season. Explore the interior for its high-quality loot

So what are you waiting for? Get out there and show your foes why you’re the reigning champ. Or, if you need a break from explosions and using the slickest Call of Duty Warzone Mobile guns, we’ve got plenty of free mobile games you can check out right now.