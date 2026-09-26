Call of Duty: Warzone's Operator skin toggle finally hides the game's worst cosmetics

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Call of Duty: Warzone, but Modern Warfare 4 could mark a return to the series' grittier roots; a tale we've seen time and time again in this franchise. Alongside the launch of Warzone on Nintendo Switch 2, Infinity Ward's latest Call of Duty will also introduce a simple solution for players who want a more consistent look during matches.

Starting with Season One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, anyone hopping into Warzone will get an 'Operator Skin toggle' that lets you filter out Operators from previous Call of Duty games. Activision says the feature gives players "more control over the Operators they see in Call of Duty: Warzone only," allowing them to make the game look realistic and grounded with primarily mil-sim skins.

When you turn the toggle on, Warzone replaces another player's Operator from a previous Call of Duty title with a Modern Warfare 4 alternative. That applies to enemies, party members, and squadmates, both in the lobby and during matches.

Your own Operator remains unchanged, though. If you equip an Operator from Black Ops 6, like Seth Rogen or The Predator, for example, you'll still see that character while playing, even with the filter enabled. The toggle only changes what you see on your own screen.

Activision also confirms that the filter will be off by default. You'll therefore need to switch it on if you want Warzone to banish the FPS game's sillier skins out of sight. The change doesn't remove any of the content you've already earned or purchased. Operators and Weapon Blueprints from Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6, and Black Ops 7 will remain available in Warzone through Season One and beyond.

Legacy weapons also remain accessible through Warzone's Legacy selection, although they won't support Gunsmith functionality or previous Custom Loadouts. Instead, every legacy base weapon will receive a five-attachment version through the Armory, while existing legacy Blueprints will retain their current attachment setups.

It gives Warzone players a choice between the new darker, meaner Modern Warfare 4 aesthetic and the increasingly chaotic collection of cosmetics built up across recent Call of Duty games. For anyone tired of seeing crossover skins dominate the game, this new toggle should provide a much cleaner alternative. Goodbye, Nicki Minaj; your time on the battlefield is over.