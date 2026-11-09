Call of Duty: Warzone is finally on Switch 2, and you can download it now

For the first time, Call of Duty: Warzone has arrived on a Nintendo console. With Modern Warfare 4 Season One kicking off, Switch 2 players can finally jump into Activision's battle royale, with four maps available from day one. It's a big moment for the franchise, but make sure you have enough storage before dropping in.

You can download Call of Duty: Warzone from the Nintendo Switch eShop right now, but finding it isn't exactly straightforward. Activision's ongoing mission to squeeze everything into Call of Duty HQ makes the process a little confusing. The eShop lists Warzone alongside Modern Warfare 4, rather than giving it an obvious standalone listing.

If you don't already own MW4, head to the game's eShop page and look for the Warzone tab. Selecting it should prompt the correct version to download. It's not the most intuitive approach, but at least you won't have to navigate the horrors of Call of Duty HQ on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC to get started.

You'll also need at least 120GB of storage, so prepare to sacrifice a few free Switch games or recent pickups from your Switch 2 library. Once you've made room, you can choose between two standard battle royale maps and two Resurgence locations. Standard Battle Royale lets you choose between Verdansk and Hajin. The former needs little introduction, returning as the iconic location where Warzone first made us fall in love with the game.

Hajin, meanwhile, brings something new to the table by transforming DMZ's familiar backdrop into a sprawling playground. Its different map variations introduce challenging weather conditions, adding another layer of tension to firefights. You'll move between sprawling cityscapes, military installations, and war-torn villages, so there's plenty of ground to cover.

Resurgence players can head to Zodiac or Rebirth Island. You might remember Zodiac from the FPS game's beta, and its return brings plenty of close-quarters action, interior firefights, and opportunities to redeploy after an early elimination. Rebirth Island also makes a welcome comeback. That's not all, either. Activision plans to bring Vondel back in Modern Warfare 4 Season Two, giving Warzone fans another reason to keep getting back in there.