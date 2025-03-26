Removing Verdansk from Warzone was a massive fumble for Call of Duty. We shouldn’t have had to wait five years for its return, but the moment is almost here, and players can mark the occasion with a freebie. Yes, a freebie from the Activision overlords is on the horizon, and it’s coming in the form of a classic weapon: the Kilo 141 assault rifle. So, here’s how to unlock the Kilo 141 in Warzone, as it joins a few other notable meta picks.

How do I unlock the Kilo 141 in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

You can grab the Kilo 141 for free in Call of Duty: Warzone on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by booting up the Warzone menu screen. In a recent episode of the Call of Duty Podcast, senior director of communications Stephanie Snowden reveals that “anyone who opens up the Warzone menu during that time will receive the Kilo [141] weapon for free. So, if you already have Warzone downloaded, just click on the [game] tile.” This also applies to anyone who installs the battle royale game on or before April 2.

Activision has yet to clarify whether this offer extends beyond the launch of Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Thursday, April 3, 2025. However, given how rare decent free bundles are in Call of Duty these days, the Kilo 141 isn’t one to miss. It’s certainly an upgrade from XP tokens or dreadful calling cards that frequently appear on the COD store.

Joining the Kilo 141 across the launch of Verdansk is the AMAX assault rifle, the HDR sniper rifle, and everyone’s meta favorite, the Grau. The latter returns in the form of a conversion for the SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle.

The Kilo 141 and the Grau dominated the FPS game’s meta when Warzone first debuted, thanks to laserbeam-like accuracy and dependable stopping power. They shredded squads at a distance, making traversal in open spaces a one-way ticket to the lobby screen. Players won’t be able to use the Kilo 141 in Warzone on April 2, as the game is down for maintenance to accommodate the arrival of Verdansk on April 3. However, you can still use it in multiplayer and Zombies, making it perfect to level up inside the new Zombies map, Shattered Veil.

Like most operating skins and weapons in Black Ops 6, the Kilo 141 is likely to land in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, so don’t worry about missing out on the go. If you don’t claim it for free, Activision has confirmed that you can get it via alternative means later in the season. Whether you’re playing on your Asus ROG Ally or one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, Warzone may truly be back.

