Verdansk is back in Warzone, and a sweet selection of fan-favorite weapons is in the current loot rotation. However, whether you’re using the Kilo 141 or Grau conversion kit, there’s one attachment you need. Like you, I’m tired of going to the Gulag, so you need to unlock the Monolithic Suppressor in Warzone immediately. There is a catch, though.

How do I unlock the Monolithic Suppressor in Warzone?

You can unlock the Monolithic Suppressor in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by progressing through the battle pass. While other attachments and weapons are available in the loadout menu, the Monolithic Suppressor is a fresh addition to the FPS game’s arsenal. The good news is that you don’t need to purchase the battle pass, as the attachment is a free reward for everyone. You’ll find it on page seven as the third available reward.

It’ll take a fair while to rack up enough battle pass tokens to unlock it. In our experience, the quickest way to unlock it is by buying the BlackCell premium pass. Through BlackCell, you can use a BlackCell page unlock token, alongside 20 tier skips, to rattle off more rewards. However, this iteration of the battle pass does cost $29.99/£25.99. If you’d rather save your money, then your second quickest option is to play Zombies in Black Ops 6 or dive into some Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile multiplayer games.

Progression is unified across Warzone Mobile and Black Ops 6/Warzone, meaning you can use all your weapons, camos, and operator skins in the free mobile game. I’ve personally grinded games of Team Deathmatch on Nuketown in the handheld shooter and racked up plenty of XP in the process.

The Monothilic Suppressor increases bullet velocity, damage range and removes pings on the mini-map while firing your weapon. It may reduce ADS speed and aim walking steadiness, but these negatives are barely noticeable. Especially if you’ve already unlocked the Kilo 141, a meta weapon worthy of any loadout. This attachment is still a boon to Warzone, aiding the Kilo 141’s laserbeam-like aim at range.

Whether you’re getting your Black Ops 6 Steam Deck fights or Warzone Mobile fights on the go, don’t drop in without this in your loadout.

